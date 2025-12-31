Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Espanyol: Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ronald Araujo, Gavi updates

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 09:31 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 09:32

Barcelona will open their 2026 with a La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday.

The Catalan giants ended 2025 with a 2-0 success over Villarreal, and Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Espanyol, who are fifth in the division.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Espanyol)

Olmo suffered a shoulder injury during the clash with Atletico Madrid at the start of December, but the Spain international could be back for the clash with Espanyol.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Personal

Possible return date: Unknown

Araujo, who has missed Barcelona's last seven matches in all competitions, has taken a period of absence to prioritise his mental health, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the centre-back could return.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Espanyol)

Pedri missed the clash with Villarreal last time out due to a calf issue, but the Spaniard is expected to be involved in the game against Espanyol.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.