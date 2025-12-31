La Liga Gameweek 18
Espanyol
Jan 3, 2026 8.00pm
Barcelona

Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Espanyol: Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ronald Araujo, Gavi updates

By | , Last updated:

Pedri, Olmo, Araujo, Gavi updates: Barca injury, suspension list vs. Espanyol
© Imago

Barcelona will open their 2026 with a La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday.

The Catalan giants ended 2025 with a 2-0 success over Villarreal, and Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Espanyol, who are fifth in the division.

Gavi

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Dani Olmo

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Espanyol)

Olmo suffered a shoulder injury during the clash with Atletico Madrid at the start of December, but the Spain international could be back for the clash with Espanyol.

Ronald Araujo

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Personal

Possible return date: Unknown

Araujo, who has missed Barcelona's last seven matches in all competitions, has taken a period of absence to prioritise his mental health, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the centre-back could return.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this month.

Pedri

© Imago / nogueirafoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Espanyol)

Pedri missed the clash with Villarreal last time out due to a calf issue, but the Spaniard is expected to be involved in the game against Espanyol.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe