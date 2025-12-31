Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 09:54 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 09:56

Two teams in disappointing form will lock horns in the first La Liga match of 2026 on Friday evening, as Rayo Vallecano welcome Getafe to Vallecas Stadium.

Rayo are 15th in the La Liga table, picking up 18 points from their first 17 games of the campaign, while Getafe sit 11th, boasting 20 points from their opening 17 matches.

Match preview

Rayo entered the winter break in Spain off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Elche, with that result stretching their winless run in La Liga to seven matches.

The capital outfit have not managed to collect all three points in the league since a 1-0 home success over Alaves at the end of October, although four of their last six matches in Spain's top flight have finished all square.

Inigo Perez's side finished eighth in La Liga last season to secure European football for the 2025-26 campaign, and the capital outfit are competing in the Conference League, with a spot in the knockout round of the tournament already being secured.

However, Rayo have underwhelmed in Spain's top flight this term, boasting a record of four wins, six draws and seven defeats from their 17 matches, with a total of 18 points leaving them down in 15th, just three points above the relegation zone.

Los Franjirrojos have only actually won once at home in the league this season, drawing five of their seven fixtures, scoring just four times in the process.

© Imago

Getafe will also enter this match off the back of a 4-0 defeat, losing by that scoreline against Real Betis on December 21, so it was a disappointing finish to 2025.

Jose Bordalas' side have also been knocked out of the Copa del Rey, losing to Burgos CF on December 18, so Getafe only have the league to focus on for the remainder of the campaign.

The Deep Blue Ones boast a record of six wins, two draws and nine defeats from their 17 matches, with 20 points leaving them in 11th spot in the table, only three points below seventh-placed Celta Vigo and five points ahead of the relegation zone.

Getafe have lost each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their last success coming at home to Elche in the league at the end of November.

The Deep Blue Ones have not overcome Rayo since a 2-1 success in February 2019, with the home side unbeaten in their last eight games with Bordalas' team.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

DDDLDL

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

WLWDWL

Getafe La Liga form:

LLWLLL

Getafe form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Rayo's squad will be boosted by the return of key defender Andrei Ratiu, who was suspended last time out, but a whole host of important players could again be unavailable for selection for the capital side.

Randy Nteka and Pathe Ciss are both missing due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, while all of Ivan Balliu, Jorge de Frutos, Abdul Mumin, Alemao and Diego Mendez could be absent through injury problems.

Alvaro Garcia has been in excellent form for Rayo this season, scoring nine times and registering four assists in 27 appearances, and he will feature in the final third.

As for Getafe, Davinchi remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury, while Abdel Abqar and Coba both need to be assessed.

Head coach Bordalas will make changes to the side that started the clash with Real Betis last time out, with Alex Sancris and Dieco Rico potentially being introduced.

However, there should once again be spots in the final third of the field for Borja Mayoral and Adrian Liso, who have scored nine times between them in 2025-26.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Lopez, Valentin, Pacha; Palazon, Camello, A Garcia

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Iglesias, Duarte, Djene, Rico; Sancris, Milla, Arambarri, Martin; Liso, Mayoral

We say: Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Getafe

Rayo have drawn five of their seven home league games this season, with those matches only seeing a total of eight goals, and we are expecting the points to be shared in a goalless draw on Friday night.

Five of the last seven matches between these two sides have finished level.

