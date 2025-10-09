Preview: UAE vs Oman - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between United Arab Emirates and Oman, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to join the six Asian sides already qualified from the continent’s allotted eight slots for the 2026 World Cup, the United Arab Emirates and Oman face off on Saturday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

While Al-Ahmar have already featured in their opening match of Group A’s three-team bracket in the fourth round, this will be Al-Abyad’s first outing at this stage.

Like every other team ranked in the upper half of Asia’s standing in the FIFA ranking, the UAE’s journey to the mundial began in the second round, and they progressed to the next phase as one of 18 winners and runners-up after topping their bracket.

However, falling short of a top-two finish in the third round’s three brackets of six meant Al-Abyad, who ended third in Group A, must now fight for one of the continent’s remaining two direct slots in the fourth phase.

With only the group winners from both three-team sections claiming those coveted places, the UAE look to begin this round with victory, knowing that would put them in the driving seat since Oman and Qatar shared the spoils in their opening clash.

There is reason for optimism for Cosmin Olaroiu’s men, who arrive in fine spirits after winning each of their last three matches to extend an unbeaten run to six across friendlies and competitive fixtures.

The UAE’s most recent defeat came in the first match of March’s double header, a 2-0 loss to Iran in World Cup qualifying, before the Whites responded with a 2-1 victory over North Korea five days later, just prior to Olaroiu’s appointment in April.

Consecutive draws against Kyrgyzstan (0-0) and Uzbekistan (1-1) in June saw Al-Abyad miss out on a top-two finish in the third round, but subsequent victories in exhibition matches over Italian club Lecce (3-1), Syria (3-1), and Bahrain (1-0) have helped restore belief as they aim to reach the mundial for only the second time after their maiden appearance in Italy 1990.

The second half of 2025 has been rather uneven for Oman, who won three of their first five matches of the year across all competitions (D1, L1), but managed just one point from their final two qualifiers in June, forcing the Reds into an extra phase in pursuit of a direct ticket to their first-ever appearance at the global tournament.

Fans of Al-Ahmar would still welcome this chance, considering the team only earned extended contention through a last-minute penalty equaliser from Issam Al Sabhi to clinch Group B’s fourth spot over Palestine, who had taken the lead in the first half of that encounter.

Following a fourth-place finish in the CAFA Nations Cup, a goalless draw with Qatar on Wednesday in their first game of the fourth round leaves Carlos Queiroz’s men aiming to end a two-match winless run — after a penalty defeat to India in the regional competition — and in need of maximum points to top Group B while hoping for favourable results elsewhere.

It should be noted that finishing second still offers a lifeline to compete with Group A’s runner-up over two legs for Asia’s representative in the intercontinental playoffs, but that long route to the mundial is not expected to be on Oman’s radar right now, and their best chance of a direct ticket depends on ending a winless record in this fixture.

The Reds have not beaten the UAE in their last eight competitive meetings — all in the Arabian Gulf Cup — having lost four, drawn three, and suffered a penalty defeat in that sequence, with Oman’s most recent victory in a competitive fixture being a 1-0 triumph in 2007, though they did manage to beat the Whites in a friendly in January 2024.

Team News

The UAE’s 27-man squad in Doha features several key inclusions, with attacker Caio Lucas back in the fold after missing the last three matches through injury, while centre-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi also rejoins the side following his absence from the September outings, and striker Sultan Adil is available again, coming off a lengthy suspension.

It remains to be seen if any of the aforementioned players will start, but an almost certain inclusion in the lineup on Saturday is ‘fan favourite’ Fabio Lima, who has netted eight goals across all rounds of the World Cup qualifiers and is expected to orchestrate play from an advanced midfield role.

The Brazilian-born midfielder has described this round as “the two most important games in our career,” promising to give “200 per cent,” so he will be fired up for Saturday’s tie before meeting Qatar, against whom he scored four goals in November 2024.

Oman managed to escape with a point last time out thanks to the brilliance of Thani Al Rushaidi, who was named man of the match, and he is expected to partner Khalid Al-Braiki once more at the heart of the defence.

A similar 4-1-4-1 setup to that used against Qatar could be on show again, with the exception of Jameel Al Yahmadi, who was forced off in the first half of that game, meaning Nasser Al Rawahi, who replaced him, should take the right flank here.

Experienced midfielder Harib Al Saadi, suspended for Wednesday’s clash due to a red card in the previous round, is expected to return to the holding role, which could see defender Ghanim Al-Habashi drop out after deputising in that position.

United Arab Emirates possible starting lineup:

K Eisa; Meloni, Al Hammadi, Pimenta, Kouadio; M Hassan, A Ramadan; Ali Saleh, Lima, Al-Ghassani; Canedo

Oman possible starting lineup:

Al-Mukhaini; Al-Harthi, Al-Rushaidi, Al-Braiki, Al-Busaidi; Al-Saadi; Al-Rawahi, Fawaz, Al-Alawi, Al-Mushaifri; Al-Sabhi

We say: United Arab Emirates 1-0 Oman

This encounter has all the markings of a tight battle likely to produce few goals given the high-stakes setting, but the UAE should edge it, buoyed by their stronger momentum and recent dominance in this fixture.

