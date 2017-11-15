New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Umaro Embalo, Gary Madine, Connor Shields

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Embalo, Madine, Shields
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 06:57 UK

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

RB Leipzig lead Manchester United in race to sign Benfica's Umaro Embalo?
RB Leipzig reportedly move ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Benfica prospect Umaro Embalo. Read more.

Gary Madine hopes that Adam Armstrong will stay at Bolton Wanderers
Bolton Wanderers forward Gary Madine admits that he wants to see Newcastle United loanee Adam Armstrong remain at the Macron Stadium until the end of the season. Read more.

Aston Villa, Sunderland keen on Albion Rovers striker Connor Shields?
Aston Villa and Sunderland are reportedly keen on signing Albion Rovers striker Connor Shields during the January transfer window. Read more.

Julian Draxler: 'I'm not thinking about leaving Paris Saint-Germain'
Midfielder Julian Draxler says that he is not thinking about leaving Paris Saint-Germain, despite falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. Read more.

Crystal Palace show interest in Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar?
Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar during the January transfer window. Read more.

Premier League big boys tracking Athletic Bilbao youngster?
A report claims that versatile Athletic Bilbao attacker Gorka Guruzeta is wanted by four Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Read more.

Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'
Gareth Bale could be on his way back to the Premier League with Manchester United next summer, as Real Madrid have reportedly halved his asking price. Read more.

Report: Juventus priced out of move for Hector Bellerin
A report claims that Juventus may be forced to look elsewhere for a new full-back option as Arsenal will not sell Hector Bellerin for anything less than £40m. Read more.

Manchester City monitoring progress of Schalke 04 forward Breel Embolo?
Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the progress of Schalke 04 forward Breel Embolo, who has recently returned to action after a serious leg injury. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion to return for Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza?
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis is reportedly ready to launch another move for Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza. Read more.

Manchester United 'eye £134m summer move for Saul Niguez'
Manchester United are reportedly lining up a summer move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who has a minimum release clause of £134m in his contract. Read more.

Barcelona 'holding secret talks with Antoine Griezmann'
Barcelona reportedly now lead Manchester United in the race for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, having held secret discussions with the player in recent weeks. Read more.

Liverpool favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano
Liverpool emerge as favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano from Brazil, with the Argentine reportedly available on a free transfer. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'interested in Richarlison'
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Watford youngster Richarlison following his impressive start to life in England. Read more.

Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Argentine left-back Enzo Diaz'
Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on 21-year-old Argentine left-back Enzo Diaz. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'decides to leave Real Madrid'
Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly turns down a new contract offer from Real Madrid after deciding to leave the club at the end of the season. Read more.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal wth Danny Ings of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Ings, Zaha, Coutinho
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 