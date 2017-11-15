Transfer Talk Daily Update: Embalo, Madine, Shields

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

RB Leipzig lead Manchester United in race to sign Benfica's Umaro Embalo?

RB Leipzig reportedly move ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Benfica prospect Umaro Embalo. Read more.

Gary Madine hopes that Adam Armstrong will stay at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers forward Gary Madine admits that he wants to see Newcastle United loanee Adam Armstrong remain at the Macron Stadium until the end of the season. Read more.

Aston Villa, Sunderland keen on Albion Rovers striker Connor Shields?

Aston Villa and Sunderland are reportedly keen on signing Albion Rovers striker Connor Shields during the January transfer window. Read more.

Julian Draxler: 'I'm not thinking about leaving Paris Saint-Germain'

Midfielder Julian Draxler says that he is not thinking about leaving Paris Saint-Germain, despite falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. Read more.

Crystal Palace show interest in Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar?

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar during the January transfer window. Read more.

Premier League big boys tracking Athletic Bilbao youngster?

A report claims that versatile Athletic Bilbao attacker Gorka Guruzeta is wanted by four Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Read more.

Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'

Gareth Bale could be on his way back to the Premier League with Manchester United next summer, as Real Madrid have reportedly halved his asking price. Read more.

Report: Juventus priced out of move for Hector Bellerin

A report claims that Juventus may be forced to look elsewhere for a new full-back option as Arsenal will not sell Hector Bellerin for anything less than £40m. Read more.

Manchester City monitoring progress of Schalke 04 forward Breel Embolo?

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the progress of Schalke 04 forward Breel Embolo, who has recently returned to action after a serious leg injury. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion to return for Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza?

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis is reportedly ready to launch another move for Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza. Read more.

Manchester United 'eye £134m summer move for Saul Niguez'

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a summer move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who has a minimum release clause of £134m in his contract. Read more.

Barcelona 'holding secret talks with Antoine Griezmann'

Barcelona reportedly now lead Manchester United in the race for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, having held secret discussions with the player in recent weeks. Read more.

Liverpool favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano

Liverpool emerge as favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano from Brazil, with the Argentine reportedly available on a free transfer. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'interested in Richarlison'

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Watford youngster Richarlison following his impressive start to life in England. Read more.

Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Argentine left-back Enzo Diaz'

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on 21-year-old Argentine left-back Enzo Diaz. Read more.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'decides to leave Real Madrid'

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly turns down a new contract offer from Real Madrid after deciding to leave the club at the end of the season. Read more.