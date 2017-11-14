New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City monitoring progress of Schalke 04 forward Breel Embolo?

Man City monitoring Embolo progress?
Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the progress of Schalke 04 forward Breel Embolo, who has recently returned to action after a serious leg injury.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 12:38 UK

Schalke 04 forward Breel Embolo has emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester City.

Since bursting onto the scene with Basel, Embolo has been regarded as one of European football's top prospects, but the 20-year-old missed almost a year of action with a fractured ankle and medial collateral ligament damage.

However, Embolo has since returned to the Schalke squad and according to the Daily Mail, City have taken notice of his return and are considering a bid for the youngster's signature.

Embolo has failed to score for Schalke or Switzerland this season, but the forward impressed on a cameo appearance for his country as they edged out Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoffs.

The frontman has a total of three goals from 15 appearances for Schalke, while two goals have been netted from 19 outings for his country.

Breel Embolo and Vlad Chiriches in action during the Euro 2016 Group A game between Romania and Switzerland on June 15, 2016
