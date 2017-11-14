Villa, Sunderland keen on Albion striker?

Aston Villa and Sunderland are reportedly keen on signing Albion Rovers striker Connor Shields during the January transfer window.

Albion Rovers striker Connor Shields has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Aston Villa and Sunderland.

Shields has come through the ranks at the Scottish third-tier side, with a total of 11 goals being scored from 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

According to Football Insider, the 20-year-old's form has led to the two Championship outfits taking an interest ahead of the January window.

Villa are well stocked for players in the final third, but Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan have contributed just two goals between them in the league this season.

Lewis Grabban has scored eight times for the Black Cats, but the 29-year-old has struggled for support from his teammates at the Stadium of Light.