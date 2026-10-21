Preview: New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

The New York Red Bulls will hope to remain above the Eastern Conference playoff line when they host Inter Miami at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday night.



A 2-0 home defeat to Toronto has the Red Bulls sitting eighth in the East, while the reigning MLS Cup champions are second thanks to a 3-1 win over Atlanta United.

Match preview

With four regular season games to go, the Red Bulls are still in position to return to the post-season, but the margin for error is much thinner, as they are currently above the playoff line on account of having more wins than Toronto.



Michael Bradley’s men have lost three of their last four league fixtures, failing to score in two of them.



A defeat this weekend could drop them below the playoff line and equal their longest home losing run of the 2026 regular season (two games).



If they win three of their final four league contests, the Red Bulls will surpass their 2025 points total (43 points).



Their 39 goals scored tie the Seattle Sounders for the fewest among MLS sides currently in a playoff position.



New York are unbeaten this season versus Florida-based clubs, edging Orlando City 3-2 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in August.

© Imago / Eyepix Group

Miami seem to have dug out of their funk and are looking like a strong favourite to retain their MLS title.

Since the season resumed from the international break, the Herons have a 100% record domestically, snapping a four-match winless run away from home in this competition last weekend.



Kily Gonzalez’s side lead the league regarding average goals per game (2.4), scoring three or more in six MLS away affairs this year.



By winning their last two regular season away matches this season, they will equal a club record for road victories in a single MLS campaign from 2024 (11).



A big part of their recent success is due to the play of captain Lionel Messi, who is three matches away from equaling the best direct goal-contribution streak of his career, which he set under Pep Guardiola and Barcelona in 2011, scoring or assisting in 17 straight games.

Inter Miami can extend their unbeaten run against the Red Bulls to five matches on Saturday, having won this exact fixture 5-1 last season.

New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Team News

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The Red Bulls will be without goalkeeper AJ Marcucci on Saturday as he continues to recover from a cruciate ligament tear, leaving Ethan Horvath to likely start again between the sticks.

Julian Hall, Adri Mehmeti and Ronald Donkor were all recently named to the MLS Under 22 Best List, with Hall and Mehmeti ranked second and third, and Donkor at #12.

At Miami, Tadeo Allende is still dealing with a knee issue, Mateo Silvetti has a sore shoulder, Fricio Caicedo has a lower-body injury, Yannick Bright is recovering from a sore foot and Israel Boatwright is out because of a cruciate ligament tear.

Lionel Messi netted a brace in their victory over Atlanta last weekend, with German Berterame scoring for a second match running.

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

Horvath; Nealis, Che, Bazan, Padelford; Donkor, Forsberg, Sofo; Harper, Hall, Cowell

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Ayala, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

We say: New York Red Bulls 0-3 Inter Miami

Right now, Miami look unbeatable and facing a determined Messi who is still playing at a remarkably high level, it is difficult to believe a slumping Red Bulls defence will slow him or the Herons down.

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