Eight teams have already qualified for the 2029 Club World Cup: Flamengo, Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Ahli, Pyramids, Mamelodi Sundowns, Cruz Azul, Toluca and, most recently, Palmeiras. The next edition of FIFA’s tournament is still some way off, but the race for a place has already begun.

Qualification is based on clubs’ performances in the main continental competitions over the 2025 to 2028 cycle. Winners of tournaments such as the Champions League, the Copa Libertadores and the AFC Champions League secure a place at the Club World Cup. The remaining places are filled through FIFA-organised rankings, according to each confederation’s criteria.

The 2029 edition will be the second in the new format, launched in the United States in 2025. The current expectation is that the tournament will keep its 32-team structure, although FIFA is discussing the possibility of expanding it to 48 participants. The host country and exact dates have not yet been announced.

Which teams have already qualified for 2029?

The eight confirmed clubs won continental titles during the current qualification cycle.

Flamengo secured their place by winning the 2025 Copa Libertadores. The continental title gave the club another chance to play at the Club World Cup, following their participation in the inaugural edition in the United States. Palmeiras are in the same position, as champions of the 2026 edition.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

In Europe, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed their place by winning the 2024-25 Champions League. The French club also won the following edition, in 2025-26. The rules state that, in the case of repeat winners, the additional places are filled by the confederation’s ranking. The same situation applied to Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, who won the AFC Champions League in 2024-25 and won the title again in 2025-26.

In Africa, Egypt’s Pyramids won the 2024-25 CAF Champions League, while South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns won the competition in 2025-26. In Concacaf, Cruz Azul won the trophy in 2025 and Toluca won the title in 2026, securing two places for Mexican clubs.

So far, no Oceania representative has a definitively confirmed place under the qualification criteria. The confederation has only one place, reserved for the best-placed club among the winners of its main continental competition during the cycle. Winning a single edition therefore does not necessarily guarantee participation.

How qualification for 2029 works

The current reference is the allocation of places used by FIFA for the 2025 edition. If the tournament keeps 32 participants, the planned split between confederations is as follows.

The allocation favours Europe, with 12 representatives, and South America, with six. The route to a place is not the same on every continent, however. Confederations with more than four representatives combine automatic qualification through a continental title with ranking performance. In those with four places, priority goes to the champions. If the same club wins the competition more than once in the period, the ranking is used to fill the remaining places.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Europe: UEFA has 12 places. The plan is for four to go to Champions League winners between 2024-25 and 2027-28. The other eight go to the best-placed clubs in the confederation’s ranking over the cycle. If there are repeat titles, the ranking also decides who takes the places not filled by different champions.

South America: CONMEBOL has six representatives. Four places go to Copa Libertadores winners between 2025 and 2028. The other two go to the best-placed clubs in the continental ranking that have not already secured a place by winning a title.

Asia, Africa and Concacaf: each of these confederations has four places. Qualification goes to the winners of their main continental competitions between 2025 and 2028. If there are repeat champions, the respective confederation’s ranking determines the additional participants.

Oceania: the OFC has only one place. It goes to the best-placed club among the winners of the region’s main continental competition during the qualification cycle.

Host country: one place is reserved for a representative of the country that hosts the tournament. FIFA has not yet announced the 2029 host or how this place will be assigned.

Another important rule is the limit of two clubs per country. Under normal conditions, a national association cannot have more than two representatives at the Club World Cup. The exception arises when more than two clubs from the same country win the main continental tournaments during the qualification period. In that case, all champions are entitled to a place, even if the national limit is exceeded.

How the ranking works and what remains to be decided

The ranking allows clubs that have not won the continental title to also compete at the Club World Cup. The classification considers performance in each confederation’s main competitions over the four-year cycle, not just one season’s result.

UEFA has an adaptation because of the Champions League format. As the European competition has a different structure from the others, FIFA set specific criteria to balance the points between participants. The system considers points for results and bonuses for reaching stages of the tournament, including a compensation for teams that advance directly to the last 16.

The ranking does not work as a classification independent of continental honours: it serves to fill the places not taken by champions. A club can therefore be among the top-ranked sides and still not have a guaranteed place. Palmeiras, for example, are among the highlights of the South American ranking but still need to secure their place through a Copa Libertadores title or their final position in the standings.

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

Chelsea, champions of the first edition of the Super World Cup, do not have an automatic place in 2029. The 2025 title does not guarantee a place at the following edition. To return to the tournament, the English club must win the Champions League or qualify through the UEFA ranking.

Beyond the sporting criteria, the organisers still have important decisions ahead. FIFA has not confirmed the host, the detailed calendar, the stadiums or the definitive format of the competition. The tournament is expected to take place in the summer of 2029, after the end of the European season, but the dates have not been announced.

Brazil has expressed interest in hosting, as have the United States, Qatar, Spain and Morocco. In July 2026, The Guardian reported that FIFA had spoken to American officials about the possibility of a new edition in the country. The governing body has not yet announced the process for choosing the host.

The main question is the size of the tournament. The 2025 edition brought together 32 clubs, split into eight groups of four. The top two in each group advanced to the last 16, and the competition went on in knockout format until the final. For 2029, FIFA is considering expanding the number of participants to 48, a change that would alter the allocation of places and the format itself.