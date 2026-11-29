Elliot Anderson has claimed that Arsenal were “protected” by VAR after Manchester City were denied a “blatant” stoppage-time penalty in Sunday’s pulsating 2-2 Premier League draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Phil Foden curled a corner into Arsenal’s penalty area in the 96th minute and Man City defender Josko Gvardiol rose highest to head the ball goalwards, but Gunners striker Viktor Gyokeres raised his hands to block the attempt on goal.

The Premier League Match Centre released a statement post-match saying that the on-field referee’s call of no penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR, who felt that Gyokeres’s left hand was “tucked in”.

Man City’s players and staff vented their frustration at the decision at full time, with Man of the Match Anderson pulling no punches in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“We should have won today,” Anderson began. “(Arsenal) have really been protected today by a few things but it's football.”

Arsenal 2-2 Man City: Anderson slams “blatant” Gyokeres handball

"That is a disgrace" "It's stopped a certain goal" Micah Richards, Ian Wright and Roy Keane discuss Manchester City's penalty claim ?️ https://t.co/COq4TzoMLc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2026

Expanding on what he meant by “protected”, Anderson added: “I think they said normal position, but his hands are up here. It's not a normal position. Obviously not a normal position.

“But it is what it is, it's what we're up against and we'll fight.”

Asked whether he felt it was a clear and obvious decision to award a handball, Anderson said: “I think so. I didn't see it at the time. Obviously there was a lot going on, but I've just seen it back and it's blatant.”

Anderson has since taken to social media to post a still image of the incident involving Gyokeres with the sarcastic caption: “Natural position”.

Elliot Anderson on Instagram. https://t.co/SuVaEPupIC — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) November 29, 2026

Haaland, Grealish react to controversial penalty incident

Erling Haaland, who scored City’s opening goal, has also taken to Instagram to post two still images of the incident, suggesting that the call made by VAR was wrong.

He then posted a black image on a Snapchat story with the message: “Hmmmm I prefer not to speak”.

Even Jack Grealish – on loan at Everton from Man City – reacted to Gyokeres’s handball, saying on Instagram: “Naaaaa how is it not a penalty”.

Erling Haaland shares moments and thoughts from the Arsenal game on his Instagram and Snapchat stories ? https://t.co/aY1edG5v1r — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2026

This was not the only contentious moment of a compelling contest in North London, as Jurrien Timber’s second-half equaliser was allowed to stand following a lengthy VAR review to see if the Arsenal defender had handled the ball before scoring, as well as a possible foul on Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Commenting on that incident, Anderson said: “I didn't see too much of that. I haven't seen that one back.”

He added: “It was a good game, it was entertaining. Two good teams and it was a shame not to come out on top. They had a lot of the ball at the end but first half and for periods of the game we definitely caused them problems.

“All of our players played really well and we can take this forward to the next game, the next week. This is how we should be playing."

Man City manager Enzo Maresca was in agreement with Anderson in his post-match interview, while he also felt that Timber should have been sent off for an alleged hair-pull on Jeremy Doku in the first half – a decision that was waved away by VAR.

Enzo Maresca sarcastically awaits ProRef apology after Arsenal draw

© Iconsport / PA Images

"The reason why, at the end, I ran onto the pitch to the referee is just because I've been a player for 20 years, and when you made the effort that the players have done tonight and you see some decisions that you don't agree [with], you are frustrated,” said Maresca.

"So I understand Elliot [Anderson's comments at full time], I am completely in agreement with him. But, again, we need to think that we have been unlucky [and] in the future we are more lucky.”

With some sarcasm and laughter in his voice, Maresca added: "Can I say: We're going to wait for the apology, because if you remember after the Man United game (in September), they (ProRef) apologised and we'll see if they apologise!”

On Timber’s equaliser and either a foul or mistake by Donnarumma, Maresca said: "You can always be better, but I think the elbow from Gabriel is behind his neck. So we need to understand if they can touch the keeper or they cannot touch the keeper - it's complicated.

"And then, for sure, you can always do better. But again, today it's better if we think just about the performance, and don't talk about the referee because tonight speaking about the referee is very, very easy."

What next for Man City?

Man City are now without a win in five Premier League games (D2 L3), but they have climbed back up to second in the table, one point above Brighton – who lost 1-0 to Newcastle – and six points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Citizens will now turn their attention to next Wednesday’s fixture against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium, before travelling to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday.