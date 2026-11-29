Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has provided a worrying injury update on star attacker Enzo Le Fee.

The Black Cats suffered their seventh Premier League defeat of the campaign on Sunday afternoon (November 29), when a James Maddison brace was enough to down the 10-men hosts in the North-East.

For the second time this week, Sunderland have endured a difficult match at the Stadium of Light, where the home players were booed on Thursday night following a 1-1 Europa League draw with Jagiellonia Bialystok of Poland.

Le Bris's troops have won just one of their past six competitive fixtures (D2 L3) and sit in 18th position in the Premier League standings, two points behind Fulham in the relative safety of 17th spot.

Joint-top of Sunderland's goalscoring charts in the league with three strikes so far this term, Le Fee recently committed his long-term future to the Sunderland cause, signing an improved contract at the club.

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Sunderland's Le Bris provides concerning Le Fee update

With Sunderland one man and one goal down in the 69th minute on Sunday afternoon, midfielder Le Fee was forced off the pitch, replaced by academy graduate Chris Rigg for the remaining moments of the game.

The Frenchman went down unopposed, with the home medics assessing the knee of the 20-year-old, who has been a bright spark in a tough couple of weeks for the Europa League hopefuls.

When quizzed on Le Fee's injury during his post-match media duties, head coach Le Bris said: "Probably it does not look minor but the diagnosis is not clear at the minute and we will have to wait until tomorrow probably for a clearer idea."

The fitness issues are failing to ease up for Sunderland, who already have Brian Brobbey, Granit Xhaka and Dom Ballard in the medical room, with the latter expected back in the middle of December.

Receiving his marching orders early on against Tottenham, former Belgium international Thomas Meunier will also be unavailable for the Black Cats' next game, reducing Le Bris's right-sided options.

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Sunderland injury crisis arrives at nightmare moment

There is never a good time for all of your star players to suffer fitness issues, however, Sunderland must be feeling particularly hard done by as they look at their upcoming run of fixtures.

The Black Cats make the daunting trip to Anfield to face Andoni Iraola's Liverpool on Wednesday night, just four days before a battle at St James' Park with arch rivals Newcastle United.

A simply-historic continental awayday follows that crunch clash in the North-East, with Sunderland travelling to the San Siro base of AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday, December 10.