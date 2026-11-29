Tottenham Hotspur are at risk of suffering a major Micky van de Ven suspension blow for their North London derby with Arsenal in December.

The Lilywhites travelled to Sunderland for Sunday's Premier League fixture seeking revenge for their 1-0 loss at the Stadium of Light during Roberto De Zerbi's opening game last season.

Spurs were handed an early boost in the 2.05pm kickoff, as Thomas Meunier was sent off with just 12 minutes played for a studs-up challenge on Omar Marmoush.

De Zerbi's men did not take long to capitalise, breaking the deadlock in the 35th minute as James Maddison met Andy Robertson's low cross with a delightful flick at the near post.

However, in between Meunier's dismissal and Maddison's goal, Van de Ven was cautioned for stopping a promising Sunderland attack, bringing down a charging Enzo Le Fee just outside the penalty area.

Why Tottenham's Micky van de Ven could miss North London derby

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy

In doing so, the Netherlands international picked up his fourth yellow card of the season, leaving him one booking away from incurring a one-match ban.

If Van de Ven is cautioned for the fifth time in the 2026-27 Premier League season against Fulham on Thursday evening, the defender will miss the December 6 North London derby through suspension.

Up until and including the 19th gameweek of the Premier League season, any player who collects five yellow cards must serve a one-game ban, and Van de Ven has now been booked against Sunderland, Leeds United, Chelsea and Newcastle United in Spurs' first 12 games this term.

Alternatively, if Van de Ven avoids a fifth booking until the gameweek 15 clash with Hull City, he would then miss the trip to Liverpool on December 19.

Looking further into the future, if Van de Ven is yellow-carded for the fifth time this season against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 29, he will be banned for Manchester City on January 3.

Should Tottenham rest Micky van de Ven against Fulham?

© Iconsport / SPI

Roberto De Zerbi may very well factor Van de Ven's ban risk into his midweek team selection, as Tottenham's captain missing the North London derby would be one of the biggest blows imaginable for the Lilywhites.

However, the Dutchman has not been an ever-present in the Premier League this season, as he did not play a single minute of last weekend's 2-0 home victory over Ipswich Town.

Instead, Marcos Senesi joined forces with Jan Paul van Hecke and shone against the Tractor Boys, making 13 defensive contributions, creating one chance and completing 91% of his passes.

De Zerbi may already be tempted to rotate his resources amid the quick turnaround, and Senesi could be just one of three Van de Ven alternatives alongside Ben Davies and Tosin Adarabioyo, although the latter is still battling back to fitness after a calf problem.

Nevertheless, the Tottenham manager would be foolish not to go with the Senesi-Van Hecke pairing against Fulham, thus ensuring that Van de Ven will lead Spurs out against the champions next weekend.