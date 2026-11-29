Notts County will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Wimbledon to Meadow Lane on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 19th in the League One table, while the visitors are 17th.

Match preview

Notts County have lost just one of their last five league matches, but Saturday's 0-0 draw at MK Dons was a frustrating afternoon for Martin Paterson's side.

Both teams mustered just one shot on target each and County were reduced to 10 men when Daniel Kanu was sent off in the 63rd minute after headbutting Charlie Goode.

The draw leaves the Magpies just two points above the relegation zone, although it is worth noting that they have played less games than every other League One club.

County do not have a great record at home this season, having only won two of their seven league matches, and they have lost seven of their last eight meetings with Wimbledon.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Wimbledon arrive after beating struggling Barnsley 2-0 on Saturday, with Freddie Simmonds and Alistair Smith on target.

Head coach Johnnie Jackson branded it their "best win of the season so far" after heading into the clash with a number of players sidelined due to injury and illness.

The win lifted Jackson's side to 17th with 19 points from 16 games and was much needed as they had won just one of their previous nine.

The Dons' away record is a particular concern, with just one win from eight league trips and 21 goals conceded in that spell.

Notts County League One form:

L W

D

W

L

D

Notts County form (all competitions):

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

County will have to make at least one change with Kanu suspended and Lee Ndlovu is set to partner Luka Smyth up front as a result.

Scott Robertson and Rory Finneran are expected to continue in midfield, with James Gibbons and Ishe Samuels-Smith set to feature out wide.

Wimbledon are expected to be without the likes of Mathew Stevens, Dujuan Richards, Dan Sweeney and Steven Sessegnon.

Jayden Stockley is set to continue leading the line, while Smith will partner Ollie Harrison in midfield.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Bedeau, McDonald, Ness; Gibbons, Robertson, Finneran, Samuels-Smith; Grant; Smyth, Ndlovu

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bursik; Tilley, Ogundere, Simmonds, Seddon, Sasu; Maycock, Smith, Harrison, Cornick; Stockley

We say: Notts County 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Both sides have struggled at times this season and we are expecting a close, hard-fought game on Tuesday.

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