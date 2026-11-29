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Bradford City will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Milton Keynes Dons to Valley Parade on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the League One table, while the visitors are 12th which is why the best in-play betting sites in the UK have made Bradford the favourites.

Match preview

Bradford head into Tuesday's clash occupying the final playoff spot, having lost just one of their eight league games under new head coach Michael Duff.

However, they have found themselves picking up more draws than wins since Duff replaced Graham Alexander in October, with just two victories in the league.

One of those wins was a comfortable 3-0 victory over Barnsley last Tuesday, but they were unable to back it up on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with 10-man Wycombe Wanderers.

The Bantams went ahead twice against Wycombe thanks to Aden Baldwin's brace and Anders Hagelskjaer was then sent off in the 38th minute.

However, Baldwin gave away a stoppage-time penalty after handling the ball and Jayden Wareham converted the spot kick to earn a point for Wycombe.

Duff was not happy with the result, branding his side's second half performance "nowhere near good enough", and he will be looking for an immediate response on Tuesday.

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MK Dons might sit six places below Bradford, but they are one of League One's form teams after picking up 14 points from their last six games.

That run has included four consecutive wins over Stevenage, Bromley, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion, but they have drawn their last two matches against Mansfield Town and Notts County.

Head coach Paul Warne was "disappointed" with his side's performance against 10-man Notts County at the weekend, as they drew 0-0 after mustering just one shot on target.

Warne will be hoping his side can bounce back immediately on Tuesday, but it is worth noting that they have a poor record away from home this season.

MK Dons have won just one of their seven league games on the road this season and they have only beaten Bradford once in their last nine meetings across all competitions.

Bradford City League One form:

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L

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Bradford City form (all competitions):

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Team News

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Bradford are set to be without the likes of Bobby Pointon and George Lapslie due to injury.

Nick Powell, Kayden Jackson and Stephen Humphrys are expected to continue in attack, with Antoni Sarcevic set to partner Callum Connolly in midfield.

MK Dons remain without the injured Sam Nombe and Callum Paterson and leading goalscorer Aaron Collins are expected to lead the line as a result.

Sam Silvera and Elijah Campbell should continue out wide.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Baldwin, Pennington, Pratt; Neufville, Connolly, Sarcevic, O'Keeffe; Humphrys, Jackson; Powell

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Goode, Ekpiteta, Sanders; Silvera, Crowley, Wintle, Gilbey, Campbell; Collins, Paterson

We say: Bradford City 2-1 MK Dons

MK Dons' impressive form has started to falter in recent weeks and they have really struggled away from home this season, which should give Bradford the edge.

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