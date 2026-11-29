Chelsea reportedly have no intention of ending Alejandro Garnacho's loan period at Aston Villa.

During the summer transfer window, the Blues allowed Villa to sign the Argentine on a season-long loan with the potential for a £43m transfer.

However, despite Unai Emery insisting that he "has respect" for Garnacho at Friday's pre-match press conference, the winger has been banished from his last four matchday squads.

With the assumption being that Villa do not want Garnacho to activate a permanent move to Villa Park, he is stuck on seven substitute outings across all competitions.

Amid Liverpool's Harvey Elliott finding himself in a near-identical situation, the appearance-threshold is believed to be set between eight and 10 matches.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea take Garnacho loan stance

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are not willing to entertain any request from Villa to end Garnacho's loan.

Villa do not possess a mid-season break clause, nor do Chelsea have the option of an immediate recall. Nevertheless, they would not use such an option if it was available.

The report suggests, however, that Chelsea are looking at alternative options for Garnacho in La Liga.

Getafe, where Garnacho spent a period during his youth days, is allegedly viewed as a potential destination.

Garnacho has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, who he represented before making the switch to Manchester United.

As well as Getafe, it is claimed that a wide array of clubs are being sounded out over the player's availability.

© Imago / Xinhua

Why it will not be easy for Chelsea to find Garnacho a new club

While Chelsea will accept that they will not be receiving a £43m fee for Garnacho, Villa are still paying the bulk of his wages.

Chelsea chiefs will want any suitor of Garnacho to cover those earnings if they are to give the green light to a January deal.

Furthermore, they may be insistent on receiving a loan fee to help cover the money that they were anticipating to recoup from Villa.