Arsenal and Manchester United’s pursuit of Nico Paz could be complicated by a second clause in the Como midfielder’s contract, one that hands Real Madrid considerable sway over his future.

Most of the talk around the Argentina international has focused on Madrid’s €80m (£68m) buy-back option, which Los Blancos can reportedly trigger next summer.

Yet even if the Spanish giants pass on that option, the Premier League pair may still find Madrid standing in their way.

Right of first refusal hands Madrid a second bite at the cherry

According to AS, the deal struck between Real Madrid and Como last summer also includes a right of first refusal, allowing the Spanish club to match any rival offer.

Crucially for the two English clubs, Madrid would reportedly keep that right even if they let the buy-back option lapse.

Como paid €60m (£51m) to take full ownership of Paz’s registration last summer. Madrid later confirmed that the agreement had been reached at the player’s request so that he could spend another season in Italy, with a buy-back option retained for the 2027-28 campaign.

Should Arsenal or Man United agree a fee with Como, Madrid could therefore match the terms and bring their academy graduate back to the Bernabeu.

The Madrid daily also made clear that Real would have to pay the full €80m (£68m) to trigger the buy-back next summer, rather than simply covering the €20m (£17m) difference between the two deals.

That leaves the Gunners and the Red Devils in an awkward spot: Madrid may not have to make a final call on Paz until Como have already negotiated with another suitor.

The precise terms of the clause have not been made public, however, and it should not be read as an unconditional veto over any transfer.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Paz’s own preference could prove decisive

According to ESPN Argentina, Arsenal have been in regular contact with Paz’s representatives, with Mikel Arteta said to be keen to bring the attacking midfielder to the Emirates.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has indicated that Manchester United view Paz as a potential successor to Bruno Fernandes, should the Portugal international leave Old Trafford. Paz also shares an agent with new Red Devils head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

His numbers explain the scramble. Paz has six goals and eight assists in 16 appearances for Cesc Fabregas’s side, including eight direct goal contributions in five Champions League outings.

Regular first-team football was central to his decision to stay at Como last summer, and Jude Bellingham’s presence at Madrid could weigh on his thinking again in 2027.

Arsenal and Man United can take some heart from the fact that Madrid’s contractual leverage did not stop Paz from staying put in Italy.

Winning over the player may ultimately matter just as much as striking a deal with Como.