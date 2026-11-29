Luton Town make the trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool looking to bolster their position in the top four of the League One table.

In sharp contrast, the home side sit just outside of the relegation zone after a prolonged period without a victory.

Match preview

While Luton remain four points off top spot in League One, they are still one of the form teams across the EFL.

Jack Wilshere's side are currently on a nine-match undefeated streak across all competitions, recording seven wins and two draws as well as netting 19 goals.

Meanwhile, they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against promotion rivals Oxford United last time out, with both of their goals coming from the penalty spot.

Luton's away form across their last five matches has made a difference, a total of 10 points coming across that period.

As well as wins at Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Burton Albion, the Hatters also earned a 1-1 draw at second-placed Huddersfield Town.

In sharp contrast, Blackpool's only win across normal time in eight matches came against Aston Villa Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

On a positive note, interim boss Steve Thompson has earned back-to-back draws in League One, including a 1-1 share of the spoils with Leicester City.

That was followed by a stalemate at Stevenage, meaning that it has definitely been two points gained rather than another four lost.

Blackpool have edged into 20th place in the standings, yet they remain just one point above 23rd position, emphasising the importance of posting their first League One success since October 20.

Blackpool League One form:

Luton Town League One form:

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

After earning a goalless draw at Stevenage, Thompson would ideally want to avoid making many changes to his Blackpool XI.

However, Olly Casey is serving a suspension and Jerry Yates is unable to face his parent club.

Youngster Oluchukwu Nwankwo may get a chance at centre-back with Blackpool suffering several selection issues, while Niall Ennis will be a straight replacement for Yates.

As for Luton, Jamie Donley is expected to replace Liam Walsh, who suffered an injury during the second half versus Oxford.

Despite his two penalties in that game, 36-year-old Nakhi Wells may drop down to the substitutes' bench, with Callum Marshall or Devante Cole getting the nod in attack.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Lyons, Nwankwo, Ashworth, Munroe; Brown; Bowler, Clarkson, Niskanen; Ennis, Charles

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Mengi, Andersen, Johnston; Walsh; Richards, Gore, Donley, Lawrence; Marshall

We say: Blackpool 1-2 Luton Town

Although Blackpool have recorded successive draws, facing a Luton side who are clearly full of belief is a different challenge. Despite anticipating a competitive fixture, we are backing the Hatters to do enough for all three points.

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