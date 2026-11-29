Manchester United will look to end their miserable 10-game winless run in the Premier League when they take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on Wednesday.

The Red Devils are currently 19th in the Premier League table with just eight points after the opening 12 matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Newcastle, who are 13th in the division on 13 points.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee ligament injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time after undergoing surgery.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: December 02 (vs. Newcastle United)

Rashford has been missing since mid-October due to a hip issue, but the attacker is making positive progress in his recovery and there is a slim chance the forward will be back in time for Wednesday's game.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Baleba remains on the sidelines due to the hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's Champions League clash with Roma, and reports have suggested the midfielder may be out until the new year.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker has been ruled out of action until at least the new year.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

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Status: Out

Possible return date: December 05 (vs. Coventry City)

Maguire will be unavailable for Manchester United's trip to St James' Park after being booked in the 86th minute of their 4-0 loss to Brentford, marking his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season.