Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly refused to give up their January pursuit of Real Madrid forward Endrick.

The Rossoneri have earmarked the Brazilian as a potential target to bolster Ruben Amorim's attacking options in the winter transfer window.

However, their hopes of securing Endrick's services received a blow when Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho outlined his January transfer stance in the pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

Mourinho told reporters: “I don’t want anyone coming in or going out. I’m not looking to do anything in the transfer market.”

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AC Milan refusing to give up Endrick pursuit

Despite Mourinho's comments, Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan are not giving up their efforts to sign Endrick.

The Rossoneri believe it is possible to agree a deal with Real Madrid in January or ahead of the 2027-28 season.

The report notes that Endrick's future could depend on Vinicius Junior, with Los Blancos unlikely to allow both players to depart.

Vinicius has been mentioned as a potential target for Paris Saint-Germain despite only signing a new long-term contract in the summer.

Fortunately for Milan, there are no signs that Vinicius will push for a move in the near future, with the winger focusing on re-establishing himself as a regular starter in the Real Madrid side.

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Why it is time for Endrick to leave Real Madrid

For Endrick, there is no obvious path for him to become a frequent starter at the Bernabeu, given that Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Yan Diomande and Arda Guler are all ahead of Endrick in the pecking order.

As a result of the intense competition, Endrick has been limited to 160 minutes of competitive action for Real Madrid this term, which is 88 minutes fewer than the game time he has got for Brazil across the last two international windows.

Endrick proved what he is capable of when starting regularly during his loan spell with Lyon in the second half of last season, when he scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 21 competitive matches.

While he may be only 20, there is a sense that Endrick's talent is being wasted on the bench at Real Madrid and that he would benefit from the chance to become a starter elsewhere, especially if it is at another historically successul club like AC Milan.