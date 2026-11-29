Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has predicted a bright future at the Catalan club for one of La Masia's most promising young talents, with both Everton and Aston Villa reportedly monitoring his progress.

Sixteen-year-old Ebrima Tunkara has been among the standout performers at the ongoing Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, having already been named the best player at this year's European Under-17 Championship.

The attacking midfielder's rapid development has caught the attention of several clubs outside Spain, but Barcelona have already taken steps to secure his long-term future, while Flick has given the teenager opportunities to impress alongside his senior players.

Flick sees bright Barcelona future for Everton and Aston Villa target

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Sunday's La Liga encounter with Deportivo La Coruna, Flick was asked whether he had been following Tunkara's performances at the Under-17 World Cup.

The German was keen to highlight the youngster's potential without placing unnecessary pressure on him.

"Ebrima is a great talent," Flick said, as quoted by Trivela, before adding that the midfielder has "a bright future at Barcelona".

Flick also pointed out that Tunkara had already trained with the first team last season before joining the senior squad for their summer preparations.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Everton and Aston Villa are among the English clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder, although suggestions that moves have already been made to persuade him to leave Barcelona have not been confirmed by his entourage.

Interestingly, Villa have already had first-hand experience of Tunkara's abilities. The teenager opened the scoring after nine minutes when Barcelona's Under-19s played out a 3-3 draw with the West Midlands outfit in the UEFA Youth League on November 3.

Barcelona are in a strong contractual position, however, having secured Tunkara's services until June 2029, and Flick's willingness to involve him in first-team activities offers the youngster encouragement regarding his prospects in Catalonia.

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Tunkara's international exploits underline his enormous potential

Born in Gambia, Tunkara moved to Catalonia with his family at the age of seven before joining Barcelona's academy in 2018. His progress through the youth ranks earned him a debut for Barcelona Atletic in February at just 15 years of age, and he made his first start for the reserve team the following month.

The left-footed attacking midfielder is particularly effective at carrying the ball past opponents, but his ability to create opportunities for teammates has arguably been the most impressive aspect of his international performances.

Tunkara was named Player of the Tournament at the European Under-17 Championship in June despite Spain's semi-final elimination at the hands of Italy. According to UEFA, he led the competition with four assists and 23 key passes.

He has carried that form into the Under-17 World Cup, scoring in Spain's victories over China and Morocco before Monday's round-of-32 encounter with Uzbekistan.

While competition for places in Barcelona's attacking midfield remains considerable, Tunkara has already had a taste of senior football, making his first-team bow in a pre-season friendly against Birmingham City in July.

A competitive debut under Flick would represent the next significant step in his development, and Everton and Villa will undoubtedly be interested to see how quickly Barcelona integrate him into their senior setup.