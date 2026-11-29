Ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City, Sports Mole site coordinator Ben Knapton urges the Gunners to quell an "infuriating" habit and also questions a £34m signing.

Arsenal 'crying out' for X-factor attacker before Man City

I am not ungrateful at all for what Arsenal have done. We are the league champions, six points clear at the top, in a better position going into this weekend than we were going into last weekend.

But the last two games have made me absolutely furious because they followed the same pattern that we have also seen in games before that.

Arsenal start well. They might score one goal. They might have a lot of chances to score a second, a third, or even a fourth goal in the first half.

They do not. They come out for the second half, they drop off, the opposition get on top, and then Arsenal drop points. We saw it against Newcastle and the exact same thing happened against Borussia Dortmund.

A similar thing happened against Slavia Prague where Arsenal thankfully went two goals ahead. Arteta has acknowledged the improvements need to be made in that regard, and yet the same thing has now happened two or three times.

Arsenal had 30 shots against Dortmund, yet only four were on target. It is just infuriating.

Arsenal are without doubt the favourites to retain their title. No-one is questioning that right now. They are the best team in the land, but any team in the world can be improved.

Fans have been crying out for an X-factor attacker for so long. Gyokeres got a magnificent strike, one of the best goals he has scored for Arsenal, to open the scoring against Dortmund. But then he misses a header from a few yards out which could have won Arsenal the game.

Eze can produce a magic moment but he is not consistent enough. Christos Tzolis, it is fair to say he has been disappointing so far, maybe sold us a bit of false hope in his early weeks.

Great start against Man City, against Coventry got a few assists straight away, but still no goals in 13 games and no assists since Chelsea at the start of September.

It might be that you get what you pay for, because Arsenal paid £34m for Tzolis, which in football terms these days does not get you a lot.

He was racking up the goals and assists in the Belgian league, but you cannot compare the Belgian league to the Premier League at all.

He was in the Premier League with Norwich beforehand, he was very young, he inevitably struggled a bit, and I am yet to really be convinced by him. But it is not just him.

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So many players either make the wrong decision, take too many touches, do not have the killer pass, do not have the killer final shot.

In the 2011/12 season there was Van Persie, the 2016/17 season there was Alexis Sanchez, and a few seasons ago during the Covid era there was Aubameyang.

Someone like that who you could rely on to get 25 or 30 goals a season. Arsenal do not have that player right now, and it speaks volumes as to what Arsenal need to do in the January transfer window.

Whether it is a left winger or whether it is an out-and-out striker, just a proper X-factor attacker. Arsenal have lacked that since Aubameyang left, or at least since Aubameyang was on the decline.

Jesus had a really promising start, then the injuries piled up. Even before Jesus joined, you thought he probably would not replicate Aubameyang's 20 or 25 goals in a season.

But Arsenal are still unbeaten at home this season and have still scored in every home game this season. They have not conceded many at home either.

A lot will depend on whether David Raya is fit or not, because I do want to say that Kepa is a good goalkeeper. But he cannot replicate what Raya brings in terms of his box control, how he claims crosses, how he distributes the ball, just his reactions as well.

Raya is absolutely irreplaceable in that regard. But even if Raya is out, I think Arsenal will have enough against this leaky Man City side to get the job done. Although I do not think it is going to be very pretty.