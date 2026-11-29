Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis striker Troy Parrott during next year's summer transfer window.

Regis Le Bris's side have endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign on a domestic front and sit in 18th position in the Premier League standings, above only Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

That being said, Brian Brobbey and company can lift themselves out of the dreaded drop zone on Sunday afternoon, when Sunderland welcome Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham Hotspur to the Stadium of Light.

Perhaps impacting the ability of the Black Cats to perform in the Premier League this term, the North-East giants are also competing on the Europa League stage after finishing seventh in the top flight campaign.

Winning just one of their past five games (D2 L2) across all competitions, Sunderland were booed at the end of their match on Thursday night, when they were held to a home draw by Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

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Sunderland make formal offer to Parrott agent?

According to Spanish publication Ficherio, Sunderland are eyeing up the signing of a new forward player during the 2027 transfer windows, aiming to provide support and competition for Brobbey and Wilson Isidor.

The report claims that the Black Cats are keen on securing the services of Real Betis and Republic of Ireland hero Parrott, who has enjoyed an excellent time on the international scene over the past 12 months.

However, the 24-year-old has not scored or assisted for his La Liga employers since September, with manager Manuel Pellegrini largely using the Irishman as an option off the bench.

As a result, Parrott is supposedly growing unhappy at Real Betis, with Sunderland understood to have submitted a formal offer to the player's agent ahead of a potential Stadium of Light switch.

A New Year swoop for the former Tottenham Hotspur man appears extremely unlikely as the forward has already featured in competitive games for two separate clubs this term, meaning that he would not be able to play for the Black Cats until next season.

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Parrott's paradise

After a mixed run of loans in the EFL at Millwall, Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Preston North End, Parrott ended his association with Tottenham in July 2024, moving permanently to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Over a two-year period at AFAS Stadion, the 24-year-old became one of the best strikers in the Eredivisie, scoring an impressive 51 goals across 97 appearances for one of the country's biggest teams.

Success in the Netherlands led to a La Liga switch in August, and although Parrott remains a star man for the Republic of Ireland, his involvement a club level has taken a sharp decline since September.