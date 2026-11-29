A host of Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday, November 29 will be kicking off at the unfamiliar time of 2.05pm rather than the regular 2pm.

No fewer than four games will be commencing at the stipulated time; Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham vs. Bournemouth, Crystal Palace vs. Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United.

But exactly why has this quintet of games been selected for an unusual kickoff time? Sports Mole explains below.

Why are Premier League games kicking off at 2.05pm on Sunday?

Today's Premier League action begins with the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, which will be starting at 12pm UK time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Meanwhile, there was no early kickoff in the Premier League on Saturday; instead, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea occupied a Friday slot, while Manchester United-Brentford and Leeds United-Coventry City were held at 3pm before Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa at 5.30pm.

The Everton-Liverpool fixture was originally due to take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, but it was moved to the Sunday lunchtime slot instead and will still be broadcast by TNT Sports.

Due to Everton and Liverpool kicking off early in the day, the other four fixtures preceding Arsenal vs. Manchester City at 4.30pm were pushed back to 2.05pm in order to reduce the risk of overlapping TV coverage.

A 2.05pm kickoff will do the utmost to ensure that there is enough separation between the 12pm derby and the 4.30pm Arsenal-City fixture, unless there is significant added time or other delays at the Hill Dickinson Stadium or any of the four mid-afternoon games.

Why was Everton vs. Liverpool moved to Sunday?

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts, Every Second Media, Alamy Live News, Cody Froggatt, Sportimage

Everton and Liverpool's fixture was moved to Sunday rather than Saturday largely due to Liverpool's participation in the Champions League in midweek.

Andoni Iraola's side travelled to Belgium for their league-phase clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday evening, and the Merseyside derby was therefore initially rescheduled for 8pm on Saturday, giving the Reds sufficient time to recover.

However, police objected to the match being played late on November 28, and the game was therefore moved to Sunday to also give the force ample time to prepare for the fiery fixture.