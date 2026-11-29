Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will miss Wednesday's Premier League clash against Newcastle United through suspension.

Maguire was omitted from Mauricio Pochettino's first Man United starting lineup for last Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, before being introduced in the 22nd minute after Leny Yoro's early red card.

The Englishman has since played the full duration of the midweek Champions League draw and Saturday's forgettable outing against Brentford in Pochettino's first home game in charge.

Callum Wilson netted a brace as the Bees cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Red Devils, who remain languishing in 19th spot in the Premier League table.

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Maguire suspended for Newcastle clash

To make matters worse, Maguire picked up a costly yellow card in the heavy loss, ruling him out of Wednesday's meeting with Newcastle at St James' Park.

The centre-back received the caution in the 86th minute after making a late sliding challenge on Brentford attacker Dango Ouattara.

The booking was Maguire's fifth of the Premier League season, resulting in a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

The suspension means Maguire will miss a Premier League game for the first time since serving a two-match ban in April.

Maguire will then return to the matchday squad for Man United's first league meeting with Coventry in 25 years at Old Trafford next Saturday.

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Who could replace Maguire on Wednesday?

In regard to Wednesday's clash, Pochettino will need to select a new central defensive partner for Leny Yoro, provided he decides to stick with the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Matthijs de Ligt is a possible candidate to start, although he has had limited game time since returning from injury and struggled when he started the loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Alternatively, Pochettino could move Lisandro Martinez over from left-back and bring Luke Shaw in to operate on the left side of a back four.

Ayden Heaven is the other central defensive option available for selection, but he is unlikely to start after being left out of Saturday's squad.