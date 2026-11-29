Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Sporting Lisbon defender Ivan Fresneda.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta can currently call upon Ben White and Jurrien Timber as his two main right-back options.

After being linked with a move away in the summer, White has solidified his status in the Arsenal squad with a number of impressive performances, earning him a recall to Thomas Tuchel's England squad earlier this month.

However, according to The Athletic, Arsenal are on the lookout for potential long-term successors for the England international.

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Arsenal make Fresneda contact

The report claims that Sporting's Fresneda is one of the names that is being looked at by Arsenal's recruitment team.

The Gunners have even made contact with the Spaniard's representatives as they weigh up whether to make a move in the upcoming transfer windows.

Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on Fresneda for some time and may sense the chance to secure his services in a cut-price deal, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2028.

The reigning Premier League champions are also showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain's 17-year-old right-back David Boly.

However, they will face 'stiff resistance' if they make an effort to prise the highly-rated prospect away from the Parc des Princes.

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Who is Arsenal's right-back target?

As for Fresneda, he started his senior career with Spanish side Real Valladolid before he joined Sporting in the summer of 2023.

The defender struggled for playing time in his first season in Portugal before establishing himself as a regular fixture in the Sporting side.

Fresneda is now closing in on an appearance milestone, having featured in 97 competitive games during his time with the Portuguese giants.

The 22-year-old has showcased his ability to contribute in the final third this season, registering four assists in his 11 outings in the Primeira Liga.

Having put in a number of impressive performances, Fresneda was given the chance to make his Spain debut in October's 3-1 home win over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

In addition to being a target for Arsenal, the full-back has previously been linked with Catalan giants Barcelona, who are likely to strengthen the right side of their defence in January.