Today's Ligue 1 predictions feature Marseille's away trip to relegation-threatened Auxerre, while top-four hopefuls Lyon welcome faltering Monaco to Parc Olympique Lyonnais and bottom-half sides Toulouse and Rennes meet at Stadium de Toulouse.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Auxerre will try to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone as they wrap up November by welcoming Marseille to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday.

After 11 matchdays, the Burgundy club sit 15th in the Ligue 1 table, drawing Monaco 1-1 the last time out, with OM currently in fifth following to a 3-2 defeat at Le Mans.

We say: Auxerre 2-3 Marseille

These are two of the most inconsistent defensive units in the league, and in a match which could be wide open for that reason, we believe the quality of the visitors, who have fared well in those kinds of matches this season, will enable them to prevail.

>Auxerre vs Marseille preview

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Toulouse can potentially climb into the top half of the Ligue 1 table with a win over Rennes on Sunday at Stadium de Toulouse.

Both teams walked away with 1-1 draws the last time out, with Le Tefece sitting 12th after collecting a point versus Lens, putting them three points behind Rennes, who are ninth, after drawing with Lorient.

We say: Toulouse 1-2 Rennes

As much as they have struggled of late, we believe Rennes' firepower will be sharper this weekend and punish a Toulouse backline that is far from reassuring defensively.

>Toulouse vs Rennes preview

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Aiming to remain unbeaten under their new permanent head coach, Lyon welcome Monaco to Groupama Stadium for a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday night.

Les Gones were held to a frustrating draw in the Europa League on Thursday night on home soil, whilst Les Rouge et Blanc enjoyed a last-minute success on their Conference League travels.

We say: Lyon 2-1 Monaco

Scoring 11 goals across four consecutive home league wins since early September, Lyon will be confident of extending their unbeaten run under new boss Vicens on Sunday.

Monaco have lost just two competitive matches since Luis joined the club over the summer, although we believe that a third defeat is on the cards at Groupama Stadium.

>Lyon vs Monaco preview