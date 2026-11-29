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Huddersfield Town play host to Stevenage on Tuesday night looking to strengthen their hold of a top-two position in the League One table.

Meanwhile, the 13th-placed visitors trail the Terriers by 11 points, emphasising why they are the heavy underdogs with the Best UK betting apps ahead of their trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

Match preview

Despite sitting in the automatic promotion places, there is an argument that Huddersfield are going through their scrappiest period of form this season.

Since November 7, home defeats against Exeter City and Leicester City in the FA Cup and League One respectively have set Martin Drury's team back.

However, Thursday's 3-2 victory at Doncaster Rovers made it 11 points across their last six matches in the second tier.

Huddersfield have now posted four successive wins on their travels, while they can continue to remain confident about their matches at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 1-0 reverse to Leicester represented their first home league defeat of 2026-27, with 15 points (W4 D3) coming from the other seven such contests.

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As for Stevenage, they make the long trip to Yorkshire having lost just two of their seven away fixtures in this season's League One.

Nine points from seven games, with just the seven goals conceded, is an acceptable return for Alex Revells's side.

Nevertheless, three draws in four games have led to Stevenage dropping into the bottom half of the standings, six points behind the playoff spots.

Two of those draws, both at home, to Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool have ended goalless, while they have kept four shutouts across five fixtures in all competitions.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

Stevenage League One form:

Team News

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With Bali Mumba serving a one-match ban, Lynden Gooch is expected to deputise at left wing-back for Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Ryan Ledson could replace Archie Collins, with the midfielder being withdrawn with a second-half injury at Doncaster.

Barring any other fresh fitness issues, the five-day break could lead to Drury keeping the rest of his starting lineup from the previous fixture.

Stevenage will be forced into at least one alteration with Carl Piergianni suspended for accumulating five yellow cards.

There is the option of Louis Thompson being used into defence, Terence Vancooten remaining at right-back and Terry Taylor coming into midfield.

Phoenix Patterson is an alternative on the flank if Revell wants to introduce fresh legs.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Roughan, Balker, Low; Bronkhorst, Humphreys, Ledson, Gooch; Sanches Fernandes, Taylor; Fletcher

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Setford; Vancooten, Thompson, Casey, Earley; Sanderson, Phillips, Smith, Marcal; Broggio; Magennis

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Stevenage

With the visitors having found a way to avoid defeat of late, they will be confident of being competitive at the John Smith's Stadium. However, we can only see Huddersfield, who have lost just two of 16 League One games, recording a hard-earned victory in Yorkshire.

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