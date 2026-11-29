Liverpool and Everton have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Andoni Iraola has made three changes to the team that began the 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge in midweek, but one of the starters retained from that clash has already generated controversy.

Indeed, the Liverpool boss has made the bold decision to stick with Jeremie Frimpong at right-back, as Ronald Araujo drops out of the side to make way for the returning Virgil van Dijk.

Frimpong is making his first Premier League start since the second week of the season against Nottingham Forest, but Liverpool fans were not at all pleased with the decision to retain the Dutchman.

Replies to Liverpool's lineup post on X included "Why Frimpong over Araujo?", "WHY THE F*** IS HE PLAYING FRIMPONG", and "Who starts Frimpong in a derby?".

Elsewhere, Alexis Mac Allister returns to the midfield over Trey Nyoni, while Victor Munoz - who came off injured in midweek - makes way for Rio Ngumoha in the final third.

Munoz is fit enough to take his place on the bench, but Ryan Gravenberch is still missing as the Netherlands international recovers from a heel injury.

Everton vs. Liverpool lineups: Jack Grealish starts for Toffees

Representing the Reds in the derby! ?❤️‍? #EVELIV https://t.co/2UDFjxFYPb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Everton head coach David Moyes has made four changes to the team that started Monday's shocking 4-0 defeat at Brentford, including a recall for Jack Grealish.

The Manchester City loanee makes his first start since being dropped for a breach of club discipline, after completing 45 minutes as a substitute at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Grealish replaces Tyrique George in one of two attacking alterations from the hosting manager, who has also given Tyler Dibling the nod over Merlin Rohl on the right flank.

Further back, Hayden Hackney is preferred to Harrison Armstrong in midfield and makes just his second Premier League start of the season, while Michael Keane steps in for the suspended James Tarkowski as expected.

The Reds can temporarily go above Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City into second place in the Premier League table with a win, while Everton will leapfrog Chelsea and Bournemouth into seventh spot with all three points in the derby.

Everton XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Hackney; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Maitland-Niles, George, Johnson, Alcaraz, Rohl, Armstrong, Graham

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Munoz, Araujo, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas