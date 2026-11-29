Burton Albion play host to a resurgent Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night with both teams looking to pull away from the relegation zone.

The Brewers and Latics sit in 16th and 18th position respectively in the League One table.

Match preview

After three successive defeats in League One, Burton were at risk of being pulled into the relegation scrap over the weekend.

However, facing lowly Bromley on away soil, Gary Bowyer's side recorded a 3-0 win that has created a seven-point gap between themselves and their last opponents, as well as the drop zone.

Burton will continue to have ambitions to contend for the playoffs, but they had previously conceded 10 goals across that aforementioned run of defeats.

Their home form across the remainder of the season will be pivotal, and the Staffordshire outfit have currently lost just two of eight games at the Pirelli Stadium.

At the same time, Burton have only recorded one league win on familiar territory since September 5, emphasising that it remains an area for improvement.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, Kevin Hodgson, MI News & Sport, Alamy

Staying on the subject of improvement, Wigan have been outstanding across recent weeks, putting together a seven-game unbeaten run.

Most notably, 11 points have been accumulated from their last five matches in League One, catapulting the Latics into 18th place having spent much of the campaign in the bottom two.

Back-to-back 2-1 victories over Barnsley and Blackpool were followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Gary Caldwell's side have posted six defeats and scored just six goals across their eight away matches in the third tier of English football for 2026-27.

Burton Albion League One form:

Wigan Athletic League One form:

Team News

© Imago / News Images

With Jason Sraha suffering an injury in the first half at Bromley, Harvey Araujo is expected to be a straight replacement in the Burton defence.

Given the extent of Burton's injury issues, they only named five substitutes in the previous game, and the rest of the team may stay the same unless Bowyer wants fresher legs in the final third.

Despite the spirited draw versus Plymouth, Caldwell could make a number of changes to his Wigan team, particularly in wide areas and the final third.

Christian Saydee is an option in attack after providing the assist for Scott Hogan's last-gasp equaliser in the previous game.

K'Marni Miller and Akeel Higgins will also be considered, while Chelsea starlet Reggie Walsh should keep his place as one of two number 10s.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Tilt, Araujo; Borges Rodrigues, Chauke, Krubally, Adiele; Collar; Arubi, Vickers

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Harris, Chilokoa-Mullen, Carragher; Murray, Trevitt, Weir, Miller; Walsh, Saydee; Hogan

We say: Burton Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic

With Wigan on a five-match unbeaten run, they will expect to earn something at the Pirelli Stadium. Nevertheless, Burton's statement win at Bromley can only stand them in good stead, leading us to predict a home victory by the odd goal in three.

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