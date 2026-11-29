Ronald Araujo is on the bench for Liverpool against Everton in the Merseyside derby due to illness, according to reports.

The Uruguay international was expected to start at right-back for the Reds at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but instead, Jeremie Frimpong has been given the nod again.

Araujo and Frimpong both started the 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge in midweek, the former in a centre-back role, but he has now dropped out of the Liverpool lineup to make way for Virgil van Dijk.

Araujo's demotion left Reds supporters both confused and infuriated, but according to journalist James Pearce, the Barcelona loanee has been struggling with a virus in recent days.

Araujo was supposedly desperate to make the squad for the 12pm Premier League kickoff, but Liverpool staff decided that he was not well enough to complete the full 90 minutes.

Andoni Iraola explains why Ronald Araujo is on bench for Liverpool

Ronald Araujo not in the Liverpool starting line up today as he's been ill with a fever in recent days. The Uruguayan was desperate to be part of the squad, but deemed not well enough to play the full 90. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 29, 2026

Iraola confirmed as such when talking to the media ahead of kickoff, saying: "Jeremie [Frimpong] played the other day very well against Brugge and also Ronald [Araujo] after Brugge has been with some temperature, has been without training, has a cold a little bit.

“So, he can be on the bench but we were not confident enough to start him because he had a couple of days of illness, and I hope he can help us after."

Frimpong will therefore make just his third Premier League start of the season, after beginning Liverpool's opening two games of the campaign against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Iraola can also call upon Joe Gomez as an alternative right-back option, as well as Dominik Szoboszlai, although the former is on the bench and the latter is linking up with Alexis Mac Allister in midfield from the first whistle.