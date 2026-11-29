Real Madrid’s 10-game winning run came to a juddering halt against Alaves on Saturday, and the manner of the defeat exposed a recurring flaw that Jose Mourinho must fix before Los Blancos head to Arsenal in the Champions League on December 9.

The 2-1 loss at the Bernabeu was the third match in a row in which Madrid had conceded the opener before half-time, having already come from behind to beat Celta Vigo and PSV Eindhoven.

Their attacking firepower papered over the cracks in those two games. Against Alaves, however, Mourinho’s increasingly gung-ho approach left his side wide open on the counter without making them any better at breaking down a well-drilled defence.

Mourinho’s all-out-attack gamble finally backfires

Madrid trailed after just six minutes against Celta on November 21 before a late Carlos Espi winner sealed a 2-1 victory. Three days later, they went in at the break behind against PSV, only to score five unanswered goals after the restart.

On both occasions, Mourinho shuffled his pack in favour of attack at the expense of defensive cover. Against PSV, Aurelien Tchouameni was hooked at half-time for Jude Bellingham, leaving Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva to operate in deeper midfield roles.

The 5-1 scoreline vindicated the call on the night, but stripping out a specialist holding midfielder carried a risk that came home to roost against Alaves.

Trailing to Toni Martinez’s opener after a Dean Huijsen error, Mourinho once again withdrew Tchouameni at the interval and sent on Bernardo Silva alongside Guler. The Turkey international then made way for Espi, leaving the midfield even more threadbare.

Within a minute of that change, former Madrid striker Mariano Diaz exploited the gaps to tee up Angel Perez for Alaves’ second.

Mourinho later defended his decision to throw on another centre-forward, insisting that Madrid’s lack of presence in the opposition box had been the main stumbling block.

“We were passing and moving the ball around, but we weren’t occupying the box, and I thought that Espi would be a solution,” the Portuguese told the club’s official website.

Espi did come close, rattling the post with a late header after Kylian Mbappe had halved the deficit. By then, though, the second goal had made Madrid’s task far steeper, and Guler’s withdrawal had robbed them of one of their most creative outlets.

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal trip demands a midfield rethink

Mourinho’s problem is that Madrid’s embarrassment of attacking riches makes it tempting to cram as many creative players onto the pitch as possible, especially when chasing a game.

After the Celta win, he had already admitted that Madrid had lost their tactical balance and that he would have liked an extra substitution to bring on Tchouameni and steady the ship.

Saturday’s defeat makes that admission all the more telling, with three straight away trips to Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal now on the horizon.

Mourinho will also have to reshuffle at Anoeta following Bellingham’s controversial red card against Alaves, although the England international will be available for the trip to London.

Madrid have won all five of their Champions League matches this season. The Gunners, though, remain unbeaten in the competition and have conceded just four goals.

Against a side as defensively disciplined as Mikel Arteta’s, clawing back a deficit could prove far harder than it was against Celta or PSV.

Keeping Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga on the pitch alongside the creative players would help Mourinho control possession without leaving his back line exposed every time the ball is turned over.

With Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Bellingham all capable of settling a game on their own, Madrid’s priority at the Emirates should be a midfield structure that lets them flourish without sacrificing defensive solidity.