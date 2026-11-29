Cambridge United will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Leicester City to the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit ninth in the League One table, while the visitors are seventh.

Match preview

Cambridge head into Tuesday's game off the back of a major victory over local rivals Peterborough United on Saturday, with Neil Harris's side winning 2-1.

The U's fell behind to Harry Leonard's 33rd-minute strike, but Cathal Heffernan equalised before Ben Knight bagged a late winner to secure their first away derby victory in the league since 1990.

That victory moved Cambridge to ninth with 24 points from 16 matches and they are now just three points off the playoffs.

The result also ended a run of five league games without a win and Harris will be hoping his side can carry that momentum into the clash with Leicester.

However, Cambridge's backline remains a concern as they have kept just one clean sheet in the league so far this season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leicester, meanwhile, are one of League One's form sides, having gone unbeaten in their last five games and picked up 11 points fin the process.

Russell Martin's men beat Mansfield Town 1-0 at home on Saturday, with Liam Cullen scoring the only goal in the 52nd minute.

That win leaves them just one point outside the playoffs and they could move into the top six with a win on Tuesday if results go in their favour elsewhere.

Their away record is also encouraging, having suffered just one defeat and scored 13 goals in eight games on the road so far.

Cambridge United League One form:

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Leicester City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Cambridge are set to be without winger Sullay Kaikai because of a hamstring injury, while defender Kell Watts is a doubt with a hamstring issue of his own.

Knight will continue out wide after scoring the winner on Saturday, but Ra'ees Bangura-Williams and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu could come into the side for Isaac Heath and Shane McLoughlin.

Leicester remain without the likes of Will Smallbone, Christian McFarlane, Jakub Stolarczyk and Ben Nelson due to injury.

Cullen is set to continue up front alongside Emil Riis, while teenager Louis Page is expected to partner the experienced John Lundstram in midfield.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Bauer, Heffernan, Perry; Bangura-Williams, Stead, Ball, Mpanzu, Knight; Ahadme

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; O'Hora, Souttar, Okoli; Alves, Lundstram, Page, Thomas; Braybrooke; Riis, Cullen

We say: Cambridge United 1-2 Leicester City

Cambridge will have renewed confidence after their derby victory at the weekend, but Leicester are in better form and have a strong away record which is why we are backing them to pick up all three points.

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