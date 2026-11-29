Dominik Szoboszlai has emulated a feat last achieved by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in Sunday's Merseyside derby against Everton.

Andoni Iraola's side made the short trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium having recorded three successive victories either side of the November international break.

With 10 goals having been netted against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Club Brugge, there was always the chance of a fast start on the blue side of Liverpool.

Szoboszlai needed just five minutes to put the visitors ahead against the Toffees.

Liverpool are off to the perfect start! ? Dominik Szoboszlai fires them in front inside the opening five minutes ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/U1uNXXBDyh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2026

What Gerrard feat did Szoboszlai match in Merseyside derby?

Teed up by the ever-improving Florian Wirtz, the Poland international netted his fifth goal of the season before Jeremie Frimpong's own goal got Everton back on level terms before half time.

Nevertheless, Szoboszlai's goal saw him match a feat that was most recently recorded by Gerrard in 2014.

Before Szoboszlai's goal on Sunday, Gerrard had been the last Liverpool number eight to score a goal in a Merseyside derby.

However, it should be noted that only Naby Keita and Szoboszlai have worn that legendary shirt number since 2015.

Gerrard donned that particular shirt from 2004 onwards, taking over from Emile Heskey.

If Liverpool can overcome Everton, they will move into second place in the Premier League table.