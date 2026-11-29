Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to retain the services of defender Ben White.

The England international is currently preparing to feature in Sunday's Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

With the 29-year-old having made 11 starts and one substitute outing this campaign, he will be hoping to get the nod at right-back.

However, there was a time during the summer transfer window where Arsenal were open-minded to replacing White in Arteta's squad.

Furthermore, they have continued to assess potential alternatives for the long-serving Gunners player.

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Arteta performs White U-turn?

According to TEAMtalk, Arteta is now adamant that he does not want to oversee what would be a major change to his squad anytime soon.

The Spaniard is said to have told sporting director Andrea Berta that he would prefer to keep White in his first-team squad for the foreseeable future.

With White having a contract until 2028 and Arsenal possessing the option to extend his current terms by a further 12 months. a quick decision is not required.

As it stands, White is in line to complete the season at the Emirates Stadium before Arsenal reassess the situation.

Now in his sixth campaign at Arsenal, White has contributed seven goals and 17 assists from 203 appearances.

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Why Arsenal should keep White as long as possible

Although White is not necessarily a first-team regular now, he is an international, versatile defender who contributes at both ends of the pitch.

Meanwhile, it goes unnoticed that he is the fourth oldest member of the Arsenal squad, while he is the second longest-serving player behind Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal will also not make a profit on the £50m that they spent on White in 2021, essentially determining that there are no positives that would come as a result of any sale.