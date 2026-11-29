Liverpool have received an early suspension boost for their Premier League clash with Sunderland on Wednesday evening, which Thomas Meunier will be suspended for.

The Reds will be heading back to Anfield disappointed following their 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton on Sunday lunchtime, in which a Dominik Szoboszlai opener preceded a Jeremie Frimpong own goal.

Liverpol missed the chance to go above both Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City into second place in the Premier League table, and they will fall nine points below leaders Arsenal if the Gunners beat Man City this afternoon.

Andoni Iraola's men will now return home for their next top-flight showdown with Sunderland in midweek, and they will face a Black Cats defence weakened by the absence of Meunier.

The Belgian right-back was sent off for serious foul play in the 12th minute of Sunderland's clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light, having caught Omar Marmoush on the ankle with his studs.

Sunderland to be without Thomas Meunier for Liverpool clash

Thomas Meunier is shown a straight red for serious foul play after a VAR check ? https://t.co/LiZjhrFqFp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2026

Meunier was initially only given a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes, but the official was advised to go to the monitor and soon upgraded the defender's punishment.

Shortly after Bankes had dished out a caution, the VAR room advised him to look at the incident again, saying: "It's straight down the back of the Achilles that challenge. I'm going to recommend an on-field review."

Bankes then addressed the crowd, saying: "After review, Sunderland in No.12 catches his opponent with studs. That is serious foul play. The final decision is a red card."

Meunier's protests were short-lived, and the 35-year-old clapped the fans as he headed down the tunnel, soon to begin a three-game domestic suspension.

As well as the trip to Liverpool, Meunier will also sit out the Tyne-Wear derby with Newcastle United on December 6, and the visit of Nottingham Forest on December 13.

However, the Belgium international will be able to face AC Milan in the Europa League on December 10, and he will return to domestic action in the EFL Cup quarter-final at Crystal Palace on December 16.

Meunier has set up two goals in 15 appearances for Sunderland since joining on a two-year contract in the summer, starting nine Premier League fixtures so far.

How can Sunderland replace Thomas Meunier against Liverpool?

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Meunier has featured as both a right midfielder and right-back for Sunderland this season, but he started against all of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham in defence, helping the Black Cats keep clean sheets against the Blues and the Lions.

However, Regis Le Bris can simply start either Trai Hume or Nordi Mukiele at right-back against Liverpool, against whom Spurs loanee Kevin Danso will also return after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Mukiele could therefore shift over to the right-hand side of defence as Danso partners either Luke O'Nien or Omar Alderete, who will also be aiming to return from illness against Liverpool.