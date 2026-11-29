Arsenal and Manchester City have revealed their starting lineups for Sunday's heavyweight Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

All eyes were on whether Arsenal number one David Raya would be fit to face the Citizens, after a shoulder injury he sustained against Newcastle United last weekend proved less serious than first feared.

Mikel Arteta naturally kept his cards close to his chest in his pre-game press conference, but Raya has been passed fit to make the starting lineup as Kepa Arrizabalaga drops out.

Raya for Kepa is one of six changes to the Arsenal starting XI from their Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund in midweek, but while the Gunners' number one returns, Declan Rice is absent entirely.

The England international misses out with a minor fitness issue, so Bruno Guimaraes and Mikel Merino will pair up in midfield as Myles Lewis-Skelly also makes way.

Arsenal's other three changes were expected, as Ben White and Piero Hincapie make way for Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori in defence, while Kai Havertz replaces Viktor Gyokeres up front.

Christos Tzolis, meanwhile, retains his place on the left-hand side over Eberechi Eze, despite the latter's goal against Newcastle last weekend.

Arsenal vs. Man City lineups: No Rayan Cherki for Enzo Maresca

? ???????? ⚪️ Your Super Sunday Gunners ? ? Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2026

On Man City's end, Enzo Maresca has made three changes to his starting lineup from their 2-2 Champions League draw with Napoli during the week.

The Sky Blues are unexpectedly missing Rayan Cherki entirely, so Iliman Ndiaye has come in on the right-hand side, while Jeremy Doku unsurprisingly replaces Allan on the opposite flank.

Enzo Fernandez will continue in the number 10 role with Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson operating behind him, and Maresca's third and final change sees Abdukodir Khusanov replace Ruben Dias in defence.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is aiming to score against Arsenal for the fifth Premier League game in a row, but the Norwegian has not found the net in any of his last three top-flight appearances.

Starting the day six points clear of their visitors, the Gunners will go nine points clear of the Sky Blues at the top of the Premier League table with a win, and not since the 2022-23 season have they lost to Man City at the Emirates.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Merino; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Saliba, White, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol; Bouaddi, Anderson; Ndiaye, Fernandez, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Dias, Kovacic, Reis, O'Reilly, Allan, Foden, Samba, Lewis