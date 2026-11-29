Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Manchester City attacker Rayan Cherki are both missing from Sunday's Premier League main event at the Emirates Stadium.

The pair were expected to feature from the off in North London, but the official Arsenal vs. Man City lineups showed neither the Englishman nor the Frenchman on the teamsheets.

According to journalist Sami Mokbel, Rice's absence is due to a small injury, which is not believed to be any more serious than a minor knock.

The England international misses a Premier League match for the first time this season after starting each of Arsenal's first 11 games of the campaign, as well as each of their first five Champions League contests.

Rice completed the full 90 in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in midweek, but it is not clear whether he sustained his issue in the stalemate with the Bundesliga outfit.

At this stage, there is no reason to fear over Rice's availability for next weekend's North London derby, although it remains to be seen if he will recover in time to face Brentford in midweek.

Arteta gave an update to the media ahead of kickoff, explaining that Rice was suffering from a dead leg, but it should only be a "matter of days" before he is fully fit again.

With Martin Zubimendi also missing due to his hamstring injury, Mikel Arteta went with the unorthodox partnership of Bruno Guimaraes and Mikel Merino, the latter demoting Myles Lewis-Skelly to the bench.

Rayan Cherki dropped by Enzo Maresca due to training problems

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

In contrast, Cherki is not involved for Man City after playing the full 90 and scoring in their 2-2 Champions League draw with Napoli during the week.

Speaking to the media before the game, Enzo Maresca confirmed that the 23-year-old had been dropped for a lack of effort in training sessions during the week.

"It's quite clear since we started training sessions dictate my decision," Simon Bajkowski quotes Maresca as saying. "It's just because I didn't like the way he was working in the last few days. Not discipline, training every day is so important. Nothing happened, don't make it too big."

With Cherki absent, Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku will operate either side of Enzo Fernandez behind Erling Haaland, who risks matching his personal worst of four straight Premier League matches without scoring.

Cherki has failed to make a Premier League matchday squad for the first time this season, meanwhile, and will therefore be unable to build on his five goals and two assists from 10 top-flight matches already in 2026-27.

However, the former Lyon man is expected to return for Man City's upcoming match against Leeds United on Wednesday.