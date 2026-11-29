Reading will be looking to pick up back-to-back victories when they welcome Doncaster Rovers to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit eighth in the League One table, while the visitors are 21st.

Match preview

Reading returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Saturday, thumping Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 at Hillsborough to end a four-match winless run in the league.

Daniel Kyerewaa and Andy Rinomhota gave the Royals an early lead before Louie Barry got one back for the hosts shortly before halftime.

However, captain Lewis Wing restored Reading's two-goal cushion early in the second half and substitute Josh Stokes wrapped things up with a brilliant late goal.

Leam Richardson's side now sit eighth with 25 points from 17 games and are just two points off the playoffs.

It is also worth noting that Reading have only lost once to Doncaster in their last 12 meetings across all competitions, although that sole defeat came in their most recent clash in April.

© Iconsport / AHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy

Doncaster are without a win in their last four league games and failed to beat 10-man Huddersfield Town in their most recent match on Thursday.

Grant McCann's side lost 3-2 at home to the Terriers, despite the fact that Bali Mumba was sent off before half time, with goals from Isaac Hutchinson and Owen Bailey not enough to earn Doncaster any points.

McCann admitted his side "started the game really badly" and "didn't show enough quality" in the final third, with Doncaster keen to bounce back on Tuesday.

However, Doncaster's backline is a major concern as they have conceded 14 goals in their last four league games.

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Reading remain without the injured duo of Benn Ward and Paddy Lane.

Top scorer Jack Marriott is expected to continue up front, with support out wide from Kyerewaa and Kyreece Lisbie.

Doncaster could welcome back Alfie May after he was ineligible to face his parent club on Thursday.

Captain Bailey is set to continue his midfield partnership with George Broadbent.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Knight, Roberts; Rinomhota, Wing; Lisbie, Earthy, Kyerewaa; Marriott

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Sterry, Grehan, Pearson, Senior; Bailey, Broadbent; Thomas, Hutchinson, Gotts; May

We say: Reading 2-0 Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster have struggled in recent weeks, while Reading will be full of confidence after their big win at the weekend and we are backing the Royals to pick up all three points.

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