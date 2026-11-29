Fulham became just the second team to score exactly one goal in eight consecutive games in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

The Cottagers' five-game unbeaten league run, which included three consecutive draws, came to an end in their home meeting with the Cherries.

Rodrigo Muniz dispatched a 28th-minute penalty to cancel out Marcus Tavernier's to send the two sides into half-time on level terms.

However, the Cottagers had no response to Justin Kluivert's 62nd-minute effort, as they fell to their first league defeat since losing to Ipswich Town on October 10, leaving them in 17th place in the Premier League table and two points above the drop zone.

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Fulham equal unwanted goalscoring record

As a result of their failure to find a second equaliser, Fulham equalled a 27-year-old Premier League record that was first set by Wimbledon in 1999.

The Cottagers have become just the second team to score exactly one goal in eight consecutive Premier League matches, a run that started with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on September 20.

They have lost on just two occasions in that eight-game run, but their failure to score multiple goals is one of the main reasons why they are hovering just above the bottom three.

Fulham have scored more than one goal in just two Premier League games this season, netting twice in 3-2 defeats to Chelsea and Crystal Palace in their first two home league outings of the campaign.

The Cottagers are also the league's joint second-lowest scorers after netting only 12 times across their 12 matches this season.

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Arbeloa laments "hard game" after Bournemouth defeat

Speaking after the match, Arbeloa told BBC Match of the Day: "Hard game. It was a difficult game against a great team.

"We didn't feel very comfortable, they press so high and were very aggressive. We were fighting trying to draw the game and score one more goal but we couldn't."

Fulham will be looking to improve in the final third when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in Thursday's away clash before they head back on their travels for next Sunday's meeting with Everton.