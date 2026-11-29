Leeds United defender Jaka Bijol has reportedly suffered a blow to his long-term future at Elland Road.

Focusing on incomings for a moment, Daniel Farke's side have a number of high-profile signings during the recent summer window, bringing Tarik Muharemovic and Harry Wilson to the club.

Despite this, the Whites are pushing on for further additions during the winter trading point, with Leeds supposedly keen on luring Celtic and Colombia sensation Camilo Duran to the Premier League.

Given their excellent start to the term and sixth-placed standing in the table, it is no surprise that some of Leeds' top players have attracted attention, including England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It was reported earlier this month that relegation-threatened Manchester United were eyeing up a swoop for the ex-Everton man, however, the towering striker has since signed a record-breaking contract extension in Yorkshire.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds defender Bijol heading for 2027 exit?

According to Mick Brown via Football Insider, Leeds defender Bijol could be approaching an exit from Elland Road during the 2027 transfer windows following a decline in match minutes.

The report claims that head coach Farke 'does not rate' the 27-year-old as highly as last season, when the Slovenian was a regular starter in the back three for the recently-promoted team.

It is clear that summer signings Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi have overtaken Bijol in the Elland Road pecking order, with the latter playing just five Premier League games so far, totalling a mere 258 minutes.

That being said, it is unclear whether Leeds would be willing to sanction either a temporary or permanent exit for the former Udinese defender during the upcoming mid-season trading point.

Following a brilliant start to the Premier League campaign, there will surely be a desire to keep Farke's first-team squad united - a group which contains the defensive abilities of Bijol at the moment.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds looking ahead

For the first time this season, Leeds are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, securing Premier League successes over London sides Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) and Chelsea (4-1), as well as Coventry City (3-0) last time out.

Farke's troops are knocking on the door of the Champions League positions as the harsh winter months approach, however, their next trio of matches are sure to severely test the club's European credentials.

On Wednesday night, Leeds make the daunting trip to the blue side of Manchester to face Manchester City, 10 days before another North-West jaunt, with Liverpool on the agenda at Anfield.