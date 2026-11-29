Leeds United have reportedly suffered a blow in their pursuit of Celtic striker Camilo Duran ahead of the January transfer window.

Following Saturday afternoon's 3-0 success over Coventry City at Elland Road, Daniel Farke's side have moved up to sixth position in the Premier League standings, sitting on the coattails of the Champions League spots.

It is well known that Leeds are in the market for an attacking addition during the upcoming winter trading point, with the Yorkshire giants said to be keen on a Racing de Santander hotshot.

North of the border, Celtic are looking to retain the Scottish Premiership title with the experienced Martin O'Neill at the scene, with the Northern Irishman returning to Parkhead earlier this calendar year.

After winning back-to-back matches against St Mirren and Toreense following the November international break, the Hoops endured a third league loss of the term on Sunday afternoon, when Hearts were the victorious at Tynecastle.

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Leeds, Duran deal dependent on Hogh's form?

According to Football Insider, Scottish champions Celtic have devised their transfer strategy regarding star attacker Duran, who has netted nine goals and provided six assists in 15 league games in 2026-27 so far.

The report claims that the Bhoys are reluctant to wave goodbye to one of their best players, with the Colombian making an excellent impact since arriving from Qarabag in a £6m deal over the summer.

It is understood that Leeds would need to pay a hefty fee to lure Duran away from Celtic Park, with the 24-year-old absolutely imperative to Celtic's chances of winning the Premiership in 2027.

There is supposedly a consensus that fellow striker Kasper Hogh would need to start performing consistently in order for the Hoops to feel comfortable parting ways with four-time international Duran.

The 25-year-old Danish marksman has struggled to live up to his pre-arrival hype since moving from Norwegian powerhouses Bodo/Glimt in the summer, scoring just three goals across 19 contests.

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Leeds' striker needs

Scoring six goals in the Premier League so far this season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is clearly the main man in the Leeds attack, however, there is an emphasis ahead of the January window to recruit more support for the Englishman.

Boasting a quartet of top-flight strikes, Noah Okafor has stepped up to the plate over recent matches, but Farke's side are still in the mood to dip into the market during the harsh winter period.

Prolific in Scotland and approaching the peak years of his career, Celtic's Duran is an interesting option for Leeds, although the Colombian might not be at the level to hit the ground running in the Premier League.