Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Gunners' Premier League clash with Brentford on Wednesday evening through suspension.

The Gunners boss went into Sunday's meeting with Manchester City on two yellow cards for the 2026-27 Premier League season, having been cautioned against Sunderland and Everton.

Arteta was booked in both instances for leaving his technical area, and the Spaniard found himself on the wrong end of John Brooks's rule book at the Emirates.

Shortly after Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori were cautioned, Elliot Anderson brought down Noni Madueke, but the England international escaped a yellow card.

Arteta waved an imaginary card at the fourth official, and that offence triggered an actual booking for the Arsenal manager, his third of the season and one that carries a one-game ban.

Unlike players, who are banned for one match if they collect five yellow cards before or during the 19th gameweek of the season, managers are suspended if they pick up three yellows.

Assistant managers Albert Stuivenberg and Gabriel Heinze will therefore take charge of Wednesday's derby at the Gtech Community Stadium, before Arteta returns from suspension for the North London derby.

Shortly after Arteta's caution, Arsenal escaped a red card shout when Jeremy Doku fell to the floor alleging a hair pull from Gunners right-back Jurrien Timber.

The incident was reviewed by the VAR room, but there was no conclusive evidence that Timber had grabbed hold of Doku's hair, and replays appeared to show that the Dutchman was instead gripping the back of the winger's shirt.