Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has revealed Oscar Bobb will undergo a scan after being ruled out of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth with a groin problem.

Bobb started in each of Fulham’s first 11 Premier League games of the season, but his availability for Sunday’s game was thrown into doubt when reports emerged of a possible injury.

Fulham fans' fears were confirmed when Bobb’s name was missing when the team news dropped for the Premier League home fixture.

With the Norwegian absent from the matchday squad, Gonzalo Garcia was handed a return to the starting lineup after dropping down to the bench for the draw against Manchester City.

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Arbeloa confirms Bobb injury blow

The former Real Madrid man lined up on the right side of Arbeloa’s 4-2-3-1 system that saw Josh King operate as a number 10, Alex Iwobi on the left and Rodrigo Muniz up front.

Speaking before kickoff, Arbeloa confirmed an injury was the reason behind Bobb’s absence, with the Norwegian set to undergo further assessment.

“There is a problem with Oscar,” Arbeloa said. “We don’t know exactly when [he will return], he has to do some scans tomorrow, and we will see, but he’s not available for today.”

Fulham fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat in Bobb’s absence, leaving them in 17th place and just two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

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Bobb at risk of missing festive period

Fulham now face a nervous wait to establish the full extent of Bobb’s injury, with The Standard reporting that he is likely to miss 11 matches in total, including a busy December schedule.

The Cottagers will be back in action against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday before they head to Merseyside for next Sunday’s meeting with Everton.

Arbeloa’s side will then face Brentford and Leeds United before welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion to Craven Cottage on Boxing Day.

The calendar year then concludes with a home game against reigning Premier League champions Arsenal.