Premier League champions Arsenal fought back twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City, who were inexplicably denied a late penalty right at the death.

Despite the currently unassailable gap between the two teams in the Premier League table, the fiery fixture was not lacking in venom, but Enzo Maresca's men were the more assured and deservedly went ahead through Erling Haaland's drought-ending strike.

City's lead lasted for all of six minutes as Kai Havertz headed in Arsenal's leveller shortly before half time, but Mikel Arteta's Declan Rice-less midfield was exposed early in the second period as Enzo Fernandez restored the visitors' advantage.

Mikel Arteta's men got back on top following a triple substitution, though, and one of those introduced - Eberechi Eze - delivered a sumptuous corner for Jurrien Timber to draw the holders level.

With six minutes of added time played, City seemingly had a spot kick nailed on for a handball by Viktor Gyokeres, but VAR official Darren England decided that the Swede's arms were in a natural position, much to the Sky Blues' fury and confusion.

Arsenal's late escape keeps them six points clear of Man City at the top, but the Sky Blues are now up to second place after Brighton & Hove Albion's defeat to Newcastle United.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott / Alamy

Whatever would ultimately transpire at the Emirates may be rendered inconsequential in the title race anyway, if Man City's appeal over their 115 charges fails and the Sky Blues are hit with unprecedented sporting sanctions.

Nevertheless, Sunday's main event lived up to the hype and then some; two championship contenders trading blow for blow in a truly absorbing affair, one that fairly ended level purely on the balance of play.

However, City will justifiably feel that there was nothing fair about the 2-2 scoreline after Gyokeres blocked Josko Gvardiol's goalbound header with his hands up near his chin, only for the VAR room to deduce that the offence did not meet the threshold for a penalty.

Arsenal should be under no illusions that they were - ironically - dealt a humongous helping hand by the officiating team, but any point for the Gunners against Man City is a good point, especially one with no Rice in the side.

While the invigorated Sky Blues proved that they can go toe to toe with the best in the land, it is now five games without a win in the league for Maresca's men, but their effervescent display coupled with VAR rage should help spell the end of their barren run sooner rather than later.

ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Arsenal (34th min, Arsenal 0-1 Man City)

"ALWAYS him!" ? Erling Haaland gives Manchester City the lead! https://t.co/JaK5zodmEn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2026

One streak is over, one streak continues!

City have been hustling and harrying Arsenal and they get their reward, as Noni Madueke is robbed of possession close to his own box by a combination of Elliot Anderson and Gvardiol.

The latter dances into the box and lays off Haaland, who opens his body up and curls a fine finish into the far corner, with the help of Raya's fingertips.

Haaland's three-game scoreless streak in the top flight has been snapped, as he finds the net against Arsenal for the fifth Premier League match in a row!

Kai Havertz goal vs. Man City (40th min, Arsenal 1-1 Man City)

"This contest is bubbling beautifully!" Kai Havertz heads home to level for Arsenal ? https://t.co/Rc8RZtnMAK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2026

He had one disallowed earlier; this one will stand!

Christos Tzolis delivers another exceptional cross - there have been a few of them today - which reaches Mikel Merino at the back stick.

The Spaniard's header back across goal finds Havertz, who cannot miss with a diving aerial attempt from a few yards out!

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. Arsenal (48th min, Arsenal 1-2 Man City)

Enzo Fernandez puts Manchester City back in front! ⚡️ https://t.co/ZG4E5T8uSK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2026

Made by Ayyoub Bouaddi, finished by Fernandez!

Man City's Moroccan gem bullies Martin Odegaard off the ball and races forward towards the Arsenal area before slipping in the charging Fernandez.

Bruno Guimaraes cannot keep up with his South American colleague, and Fernandez pokes home past David Raya in front of a jubilant away end!

Jurrien Timber goal vs. Man City (83rd min, Arsenal 2-2 Man City)

"The Emirates is boiling again!'" Jurriën Timber puts the Gunners on level terms! ? https://t.co/EFEnKFQNKp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2026

It is checked. It is cleared. It is checked again. It is cleared again, Arsenal are level!

Surprise surprise, the equaliser comes from a corner, as Eze's deep delivery is turned in by Timber at the back post after Gianluigi Donnarumma tries to catch and misses.

The Man City goalkeeper firstly goes down holding his head following an apparent knock from Gabriel, but the VAR sees nothing doing, and rightly so.

The officials then forensically analyse whether Timber turned the ball in with his hand or his hip, but there is no clear evidence to suggest a handball offence, and the Emirates celebrates twice!

Viktor Gyokeres no penalty vs. Man City (90+6 min, Arsenal 2-2 Man City)

"That's a SHOCKING decision!" ? FULL-TIME scenes at the Emirates as Manchester City are enraged after being denied a last-gasp penalty ❌ https://t.co/8YjuUf4SOF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2026

Do not ask me, because I have no clue either.

Arsenal survive a corner scramble right at the death, but referee Brooks halts play while the VAR room checks a potential handball by Gyokeres.

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and millions of football fans believe that a spot kick is coming, but the most important man involved in the game - England - thinks otherwise, and City's appeals, for some reason, fall on deaf ears.

MAN OF THE MATCH - AYYOUB BOUADDI

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Bouaddi's tender age meant little in North London, where the Morocco international was a perpetual driving force in the Man City midfield.

Bouaddi was the catalyst behind Fernandez's goal, while he also completed 95% of his passes and won all three of his ground duels in a performance way beyond his 19 years.

ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 56%-44% Man City

Shots: Arsenal 13-15 Man City

Shots on target: Arsenal 5-5 Man City

Corners: Arsenal 6-3 Man City

Fouls: Arsenal 18-14 Man City

BEST STATS

53 - Arsenal haven't faced a penalty in any of their last 53 Premier League games at home - their longest run at the Emirates Stadium in the competition. Helping. https://t.co/pL2JJh6Cfk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2026

Erling Haaland does it again. He becomes the fourth player to score in five successive Premier League appearances vs Arsenal after Charlie Austin (December 2018), Harry Kane (April 2017), and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (September 2000). https://t.co/HkoPdEUZyf — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 29, 2026

51 - Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Arsenal have scored more goals from corners (51) than any other side in Europe's big-five leagues. Experts. https://t.co/cg05NztYGI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2026

6 - Arsenal blocked six shots on target today, twice as many as in any other home game this season. Protection. https://t.co/P3T2agp7Iq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Midweek Premier League action is on the menu for both teams, as Arsenal face London rivals Brentford on Wednesday evening, while Man City host Leeds United on the same night.

Another capital derby - albeit a much more high-profile one - awaits the Gunners next Sunday when they head to Tottenham Hotspur, after the Sky Blues coincidentally visit Brentford on Saturday night.

However, Arsenal manager Arteta will miss Wednesday's game with Brentford through suspension, having been booked for the third time this season at the Emirates.