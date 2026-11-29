A warm-up London derby before the North London derby, Arsenal take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's men face Tottenham Hotspur four days after their trip to the Bees, whom they are unbeaten against in their last 10 games since losing 2-0 in Brentford's Premier League opener in August 2021.

The Gunners also retained a six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table at the weekend, controversially avoiding defeat in a chaotic 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news for their clash with Brentford, who emphatically thumped Manchester United 4-0 over the weekend.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Brentford)

Declan Rice was an unexpected absentee from Sunday's game over Man City, due to what Arteta described as a dead leg before kickoff.

The Englishman is not expected to be out for long, but his participation in the midweek derby is still up in the air.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka is "evolving really well" in his rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury, but the winger is still facing at least another couple of weeks in the treatment room.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Manchester United)

Likewise, Martin Zubimendi is targeting a return from a hamstring injury just before Christmas, after pulling up in Spain's Nations League defeat to England in November.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.