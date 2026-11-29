A warm-up London derby before the North London derby, Arsenal take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.
Mikel Arteta's men face Tottenham Hotspur four days after their trip to the Bees, whom they are unbeaten against in their last 10 games since losing 2-0 in Brentford's Premier League opener in August 2021.
The Gunners also retained a six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table at the weekend, controversially avoiding defeat in a chaotic 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news for their clash with Brentford, who emphatically thumped Manchester United 4-0 over the weekend.
Declan Rice
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Brentford)
Declan Rice was an unexpected absentee from Sunday's game over Man City, due to what Arteta described as a dead leg before kickoff.
The Englishman is not expected to be out for long, but his participation in the midweek derby is still up in the air.
Bukayo Saka
Status: Out
Type of injury: Quad
Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Manchester United)
Bukayo Saka is "evolving really well" in his rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury, but the winger is still facing at least another couple of weeks in the treatment room.
Martin Zubimendi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Manchester United)
Likewise, Martin Zubimendi is targeting a return from a hamstring injury just before Christmas, after pulling up in Spain's Nations League defeat to England in November.
ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST
Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.