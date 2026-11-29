Manchester City have expressed their “disappointment” in a club statement demanding a formal explanation from Pro Ref following a series of contentious decisions during Sunday's thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal.

The Citizens twice led at the Emirates Stadium through goals from Erling Haaland and Enzo Fernandez, only for Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber to peg Enzo Maresca's side back in a breathless top-flight showdown.

However, the post-match narrative was entirely dominated by major officiating flashpoints that left the visiting camp incensed at the final whistle.

The primary source of City's anger stemmed from the 96th minute, when Josko Gvardiol's goal-bound header from a Phil Foden corner struck the raised arms of Arsenal substitute Viktor Gyokeres.

On-field referee John Brooks waved away vociferous appeals for a spot-kick, and VAR official Darren England opted not to recommend an on-field review, ruling that the Swedish striker's left arm was “tucked in” and in a natural position as he braced for impact.

That call came after City had already felt aggrieved by Timber escaping a potential red card in the first half for an alleged hair pull on Jeremy Doku, as well as unsuccessful appeals for a foul on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the build-up to Timber's 83rd-minute equaliser.

Man City “to request a full explanation” on VAR decisions in Arsenal draw

"How can that be a natural position?" "He knows exactly what he's doing" The Super Sunday studio discuss Viktor Gyökeres' arm position in Man City's late penalty claim ⤵️ https://t.co/jwiHWY2Jbd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2026

In direct response to Sunday’s events in North London, City have taken the rare step of publishing a terse official statement confirming their intent to escalate the matter.

A 76-word statement read: “Manchester City are very disappointed in a number of decisions made by the officials during today’s match against Arsenal.

“The club will be writing formally to Pro Ref on Monday to request a full explanation of the key decisions in the game, including both the on-field decision-making processes and the application of VAR.

“We expect a detailed response, and we will continue to represent and defend the interests of the club, our players and our supporters.”

Man City on the wrong end of multiple refereeing decisions?

© Imago / APL

Maresca believes that Man City have been on the wrong end of refereeing decisions for some time, telling Sky Sports: “Unfortunately, in the last three, four Premier League games, we have been unlucky with decisions.

“Tonight, I think the red card with [Jeremy] Doku [from Jurrien Timber's hair pull], the handball at the end. It's unlucky. It's the last four, five games... It's a bad moment for us in terms of unlucky with referee decisions. Hopefully in the future we are more lucky.”

Maresca has also revealed that he will be waiting for a formal apology from Pro Ref – the referees' governing body – while midfielder Elliot Anderson labelled the late non-penalty call "blatant".

A draw for Man City means they are without a win in five Premier League games and sit second in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal after 12 matches.

The Citizens, who have moved above Brighton into second place following the Seagulls’ 1-0 loss to Newcastle, will now shift their focus to next Wednesday’s home encounter with Leeds United.