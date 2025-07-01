How much money have Chelsea earned at the Club World Cup?

Sports Mole takes a look at how much money Chelsea have earned in total from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Having lost to Flamengo in the group stages, Chelsea faced the possibility of being eliminated from the Club World Cup before the knockout phase.

However, Enzo Maresca's showcased their superior class to overcome Esperance Tunis in their final Group D fixture before defeating Benfica 4-1 after extra time in what was a bizarre last-16 contest.

Already with a sizeable sum pocketed from four matches, Chelsea head into Friday's quarter-final showdown with Palmeiras aware that they have the opportunity to substantially add to the money that they have already generated.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Chelsea have earned during their time in the United States and what is still on offer to the Premier League giants.

Chelsea's Club World Cup earnings broken down

Before a ball had been kicked, FIFA confirmed that all 32 teams competing at the Club World Cup would receive a participation fee for qualifying for the tournament.

The 12 European teams that qualified have taken home between £9.3m and £27.3m just for turning up Stateside. The exact amount for participation is weighted by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria, meaning that European teams will receive more for taking part than clubs from other continents.

That exact amount has not been revealed but, as per a number of outlets, the general consensus is that Manchester City earned the most due to their position at the top of the coefficient rankings.

With each-group stage win, £1.46m was up for grabs, so beating Los Angeles FC and Esperance Tunis secured Chelsea £2.92m.

A further £5.47m was earned for reaching the knockout stages, and another £9.56m was generated through the triumph over Benfica.

As such, it is widely believed that Chelsea have already racked up £40m from their four games across the pond.

How much money can Chelsea earn by winning the Club World Cup?

Chelsea's priority will be winning this competition from a sporting perspective, and there is a feeling that the door has opened up with Palmeiras, Fluminense and Al-Hilal alongside them as the remaining four teams in the top half of the draw.

However, the club's owners will have one eye on the £15.6m that would be won if they can overcome Palmeiras on Friday night.

If Chelsea were able to reach the final, another £21.8m would be coming their way, while whoever lifts the trophy stands to add a further £29m to their coffers.

Courtesy of the uncertainty over the exact amount for a participation fee, it is difficult to establish a specific number, but Chelsea would stand to win in the region of £100m-£105m if they win this tournament.