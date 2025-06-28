Chelsea overcome a near two-hour weather delay and last-gasp penalty drama to thrash Benfica 4-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea overcame a near two-hour weather delay and last-gasp penalty drama to thrash Benfica 4-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

Despite relentless Chelsea pressure in the sweltering Charlotte heat, an Anatoliy Trubin-inspired Benfica stood firm, as the Ukrainian shot-stopper often single-handedly repelled the Conference League winners in the first half.

However, Trubin was finally beaten just past the hour mark by the dictionary definition of a perfect free kick, as Reece James whipped in a sensational set-piece from the left flank which crept in at the goalkeeper's near post.

Enzo Maresca's men were winding the clock down en route to the quarter-finals, but not for the first time at this year's Club World Cup, severe weather forced a lengthy delay - one that lasted nearly two hours.

The contest eventually restarted in front of a sparsely-populated stadium close to 1am UK time, and it was certainly worth the wait for the men in red, as Angel Di Maria stroked home a late leveller from the spot after a controversially-awarded handball against Malo Gusto.

Extra time began in the worst possible fashion for Benfica as Gianluca Prestianni was sent off for two bookable offences, though, allowing Chelsea to go on the warpath through Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during the dying embers.

Barely 30 minutes after Di Maria-inflicted misery, Chelsea took their Portuguese foes to the cleaners to set up a quarter-final showdown with Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Had Saturday's second last-16 clash ended uneventfully after a 117-minute hiatus, the post-game talk would have no doubt centred on the enforced pause, which have sparked plenty of fears ahead of next year's World Cup.

However, the quintessential VAR and red card drama - not to mention a plethora of last-gasp goals - brought the focus back onto on-field matters, although Chelsea ultimately needed a numerical advantage to surge clear.

The signs of promise were there in an 11v11 match for the Blues, whose new system worked a treat when it came to creating chances, but putting them away was not their forte on an even playing field.

BENFICA VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Reece James goal vs. Benfica (64th min, Benfica 0-1 Chelsea)



James scored an astounding free kick for England against Latvia back in March; this set-piece was arguably even better!

Florentino gives away the dead-ball situation by bringing down Cole Palmer, and James seems almost certain to deliver an inswinging cross from the left.

Instead, the Blues captain spots a gap at Trubin's near post and finds it with an inch-perfect strike to finally break the deadlock!

Angel di Maria goal vs. Chelsea (90+4 min, Benfica 1-1 Chelsea)

Something about cats and pigeons!

Incredible drama here in Charlotte, as Gusto's hand is away from his body as a Benfica head nods a cross back across goal, and the referee points to the spot after a check of the monitor.

Di Maria assumes the responsibility and has ice running through his veins, coolly sending Robert Sanchez the wrong way to force an additional 30!

Gianluca Prestianni red card (92nd min, Benfica 1-1 Chelsea)

Extra time and an extra man for Chelsea, as Prestianni - who has already been booked - puts in a crunching challenge on Levi Colwill and takes the walk of shame.

Christopher Nkunku goal vs. Benfica (108th min, Benfica 1-2 Chelsea)

Perhaps Nkunku's finest contribution in a Chelsea shirt yet!

The Blues break forward with the Benfica backline at sixes and sevens, and Moises Caicedo's shot squirms under the body of Trubin but just about stays out.

Nicolas Otamendi does his utmost to stop Nkunku from following up and succeeds at the first attempt, but the Frenchman finishes high into the roof of the net on his second bite at the cherry.

Pedro Neto goal vs. Benfica (114th min, Benfica 1-3 Chelsea)

Copy and paste, more or less.

Once again, Benfica are totally exposed at the back as they desperately go in search of a leveller, allowing Neto to surge clear and coolly finish into the bottom corner to end the tie as a contest.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall goal vs. Benfica (117th min, Benfica 1-4 Chelsea)



Any Tottenham Hotspur fans staying up to watch this one may be getting painful flashbacks from their side being carved open at will by Chelsea a couple of seasons ago, as the Blues bag goal number four.

Standard stuff again; Benfica's high line is exposed, Dewsbury-Hall is through one-on-one and nonchalantly lifts the ball into the far corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MOISES CAICEDO

Technically playing his part in two of Chelsea's four goals, Caicedo slipped Neto in to score after his shot led to Nkunku's strike, and he ran the midfield show with aplomb.

The Ecuador international also put in three tackles, drew two fouls and had four shots over the course of the contest, one that left he and his teammates both drained of energy and drenched in sweat.

BENFICA VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Benfica 36%-64% Chelsea

Shots: Benfica 8-22 Chelsea

Shots on target: Benfica 5-12 Chelsea

Corners: Benfica 2-10 Chelsea

Fouls: Benfica 14-21 Chelsea

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Maresca's men can now look ahead to an intriguing quarter-final with Brazilian giants Palmeiras, where teenage prodigy Estevao Willian endeavours to dump out his future employers.

As for a crestfallen Benfica, the Eagles will return to competitive action in a little over a month's time, taking on Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Super Cup on July 31.

