Preview: Parma vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

Bringing down the curtain on Serie A's seventh round, Parma will welcome Torino to Stadio Tardini on Monday night.

Separated by three points in the table, the hosts would draw level with Toro by posting their first win under new management.

Match preview

When Carlos Cuesta was dismissed during the international break, a familiar face was swiftly appointed to succeed the young Spanish coach.

Alberto Gilardino spent three years as a Parma player and remains the club's second-highest Serie A scorer, but his dugout debut rather predictably ended in failure.

Gilardino could hardly have faced a tougher start, as the Gialloblu visited reigning champions Inter Milan last weekend, and they duly left San Siro empty-handed.

Three goals down within half an hour, Parma then did well to avoid a more chastening defeat, as they ultimately lost 3-0.

Now, following victory over Genoa in Cuesta's final match, the Emilian club must try to post consecutive top-flight home wins for the first time since January 2020.

To do so, Gilardino must resolve issues at both ends of the pitch: Parma have scored the fewest goals (four) and averaged the fewest shots on target (2.6), while they have gone seven games without a clean sheet.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

With that in mind, Torino must fancy their chances on Monday night, having also lost just one of the sides' last seven league meetings.

When the pair met in March, Toro cruised to a 4-1 triumph in Turin, where they finally got their first Serie A home win of the season last time out.

With their game against Udinese finely balanced at 1-1, Sandro Kulenovic came off the bench and only needed three minutes to net what turned out to be the deciding goal.

The Granata have gradually turned things around after a tough start to Ignazio Abate's reign, collecting seven points from their last four matches.

Persistent underachievers, Torino will now aim to claim consecutive league wins for just the second time this calendar year.

Summing up their lack of consistency, they last did so in April against Hellas Verona and Pisa, who were both relegated a few weeks later.

Parma Serie A form:

Parma form (all competitions):

Torino Serie A form:

Torino form (all competitions):

Team News

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In addition to injured pair Pontus Almqvist (calf) and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (groin), Parma will also be missing Nesta Elphege, who has just undergone surgery for acute appendicitis.

Gilardino also has concerns about Senegal centre-back Abdoulaye Ndiaye, who sat out last week's trip to Milan with a knock.

With Elphege unavailable, Simone Lontani - the youngest goalscorer in Serie A this season - could return to the starting XI, while Argentine striker David Romero is another contender.

Abate must also make a tough call up front, as Romero's compatriot Giovanni Simeone is still waiting for his first league goal of the current campaign.

After netting Torino's winner as a substitute last time out, Kulenovic will hope to displace either Simeone or Che Adams.

Emirhan Ilkhan was forced off by an adductor injury against Udinese, so he could join Nicolo Fortini on the sidelines - though the latter may be ready to return from a thigh strain.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Carlos, Troilo; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sierro, Valeri; Toure, Romero

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Rodriguez; Belghali, Mandragora, Braganca, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

We say: Parma 0-1 Torino

These teams average the fewest shots on target per Serie A match, and they both rank inside the bottom three for balls into the opposition box.

So, it is unlikely to be a multi-goal thriller at the Tardini, where an improving Torino side should snatch maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.