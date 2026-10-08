Preview: Notts County vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

Notts County welcome Oxford United to Meadow Lane on Saturday afternoon for their latest instalment of League One action in the 2026-27 campaign.

In their previous league outing, the Magpies conceded two second half strikes to fall to defeat away at Reading, while the U’s failed to make it three consecutive victories as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cambridge United.

Match preview

Despite earning promotion from League Two last season, beating Chesterfield 1-0 on aggregate before claiming a 3-0 victory over Salford City in the playoff final, Notts County have made a sluggish start to their 2026-27 league campaign.

Having posted five points from their opening three fixtures, holding both Leicester City and Luton Town to a draw in the process, it looked as though Martin Paterson’s men were ready to challenge amongst the division’s top teams this season, but with no wins in their previous four, the Magpies’ progression has ground to a halt.

Although they have lost just two of their seven matches so far, Notts County currently sit 20th in the table and are only one point above the drop with difficult fixtures against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Stockport County on the horizon.

However, following consecutive league defeats, Paterson will be relieved that his side were able to return to winning ways in their latest outing prior to the international break, as their 2-1 EFL Trophy triumph over Grimsby Town at Meadow Lane means that they sit atop Group 6 despite playing just one match in the competition this season.

Failing to win any of their previous six encounters with Oxford United, a run stretching back to a 2-1 victory in May 2001, the Magpies will certainly be looking to put an end to that torrid streak on Saturday afternoon and climb away from the League One relegation zone.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After an agonising relegation from the Championship last season, finishing four points from safety to end their two-year stint in the second tier, Oxford United have made a promising start to their latest League One campaign.

Following just one win from their opening three fixtures, dropping points to MK Dons and Huddersfield Town, the U’s have posted emphatic victories over both Leicester and Burton Albion to claim seven points from their previous trio of matches and ignited their league endeavours in the process.

While their efforts currently have them sat 10th in the league table, Oxford United hold the advantage of having games in hand on the teams around them, with Aaron Ramsey’s men only five points worse off than division leaders Plymouth Argyle despite having played three games fewer than the Pilgrims.

Returning to action after a two week break by taking just one point from their EFL Trophy opener against Exeter City at St James Park, the Yellows will undoubtedly be aiming to avoid a three match winless run when they travel to Meadow Lane to face Notts County this weekend though.

Claiming victory in five of their latest six meetings with the Magpies, including a 4-2 triumph on their most recent trip to Nottinghamshire in January 2016, Ramsey will be wanting to maintain the club’s strong record against Notts County on Saturday and break into the League One playoff places with a third away victory of the season.

Notts County League One form:

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W

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L

Notts County form (all competitions):

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D

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L

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Oxford United League One form:

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W

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D

Oxford United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Although he was expected to be sidelined for three months with a calf injury sustained in pre-season, Notts County midfielder Max Sanders looks to be nearing a return to competitive football and featured in a practice match for 30 minutes last weekend.

However, the Magpies are likely to be without Emile Acquah and Beck-Ray Enoru for the foreseeable future as they continue their recovery from undisclosed problems suffered earlier in the year.

Having undergone surgery on a lower leg fracture towards the end of last season, Paterson remains without Scottish defender Lewis Macari, while it remains to be seen whether 25-year-old striker Dean Campbell can recover in time from an issue that has ruled him out since August.

Matthew Platt rounds off the hosts’ lengthy absentee list with an ACL injury endured against Chesterfield in March, though the 29-year-old defender is progressing well with his rehabilitation.

Arriving at the club injured following his contract expiration at Hearts in the summer, Frankie Kent is currently Oxford United’s biggest miss and looks set to be unavailable until the end of the season.

Despite being expected to return to matchday contention after the international break, there has been no recent update on Dutch defender Ruben Roosken, who is yet to feature in a competitive fixture for the U’s this season.

Jeon Jin-Woo and Aidomo Emakhu are likely to be available for Ramsey to utilise in the coming weeks though, as they near full recoveries from back and leg injuries respectively.

Contributing to four League One goals this season, including a brace against Leicester in Oxford’s most recent away fixture, Mark Harris has been the visitors’ dangerman so far this campaign and will be looking to mark his return from international duty by adding to that tally on Saturday afternoon.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Gibbons, Ness, Bedeau; Tsaroulia, Finneran, Evans, Lipsiuc; Cooper, Mustapha; Smyth

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Kioso, Helik, Brown, Currie; Brannagan, McDonnell; Missanga, Andrews, Dembele, Harris

We say: Notts County 1-2 Oxford United

Having bounced back from a four-game winless streak with victory in the EFL Trophy during the week, Notts County will undoubtedly be looking at Saturday's clash with Oxford as the perfect opportunity to get their league campaign back up and running.

However, we think that despite returning to action with a disappointing display at St James Park, the U's are heavy favourites to take three points this weekend and are predicting the visitors to do just that.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.