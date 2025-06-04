Sports Mole previews Friday's friendly clash between Morocco and Tunisia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two North African giants meet for the first time in seven years on Friday as Morocco host Tunisia in an international friendly at Fez Stadium.

While this is just a preparatory clash ahead of major fixtures later in the year, both sides will be keen to assert their credentials in what remains a fierce regional rivalry.

Match preview

© Imago

Morocco come into this fixture in imperious form and are currently enjoying one of their best runs in recent memory, with Walid Regragui's men unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions, winning 11 and drawing one, a goalless stalemate with Mauritania back in March 2024, coincidentally their last friendly game.

In fact, the Atlas Lions have won 10 matches on the bounce since that draw, building strong momentum ahead of their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosting duties later this year, and Friday's encounter will be their first of two June friendlies, with Benin up next before September's World Cup qualifiers resume.

When it comes to recent meetings with Tunisia, Morocco have firmly held the upper hand, with the Atlas Lions going six games unbeaten against the Eagles of Carthage, winning four and drawing two, including back-to-back 1-0 victories in their last two meetings, both of which were friendlies in 2017 and 2018.

Overall, Morocco have won four, drawn six, and lost just two of the 12 all-time encounters between these two nations, leaving them with the upperhand in this rivalry.

© Imago

Tunisia, for their part, are also on a good run, kicking off their June friendlies with a solid 2-0 win over Burkina Faso earlier this week, with Edmond Tapsoba's own goal and Hazem Mastouri's stoppage-time strike sealing a third straight win for Faouzi Benzarti's side.

The Eagles of Carthage have not conceded in their last three matches, scoring five in that time, a streak they will be looking to extend on Friday before taking on Zambia in another friendly on June 10.

Placed in Group C of the AFCON alongside Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda, Tunisia will view these friendlies as vital preparation, and though it will be of more importance, the same goes for their September World Cup qualifiers, which will be critical in maintaining their continental competitiveness.

Although Tunisia will arrive with confidence, recent history suggests this fixture has been a difficult one for them to navigate, and a win on Friday would snap their six-game winless streak against Morocco.

Morocco friendly form:

Morocco form (all competitions):





Tunisia friendly form:

Tunisia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Morocco is set to be without Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, who is sidelined with an injury and cannot recover in time for this clash.

Real Betis winger, Abde Ezzalzouli, who scored in the Conference League final loss against Chelsea, is questionable for this game.

Mastouri came off the bench to find the net against Burkina Faso, and this could see him earn a starting spot for Tunisia in this clash.

Former Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri did not see action in the game, but he could play a role in this one.



Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina; Amrabat, Ziyech, Louza; En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Tissoudali

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Valery, Ghram, Talbi, Cherni; Sassi, Ali, Arbi; Khadraoui, Mastouri, Ltaief





© PA Photos

We say: Morocco 2-1 Tunisia

Morocco are in red-hot form and boast some of the biggest names in world football, making them clear favourites against a Tunisian side that is largely reactive and defensively set up, but lacking cutting edge in attack, which is why we believe the hosts will control proceedings and have enough quality to break down the visitors eventually.





For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

Previews by email